Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2024 Alpinestars Gear Intro

September 20, 2023 1:35pm | by: &

The 2024 line of Alpinestars gear dropped last month and we headed up to Washougal MX Park to try it out! Alpinestars athletes Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, and even Eli Tomac were in attendance at the launch to show off the new gear. Kris Keefer and Aden Keefer try it out and talk about the fit and what to look forward to in this new line.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Images: Todd Gutierrez

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now