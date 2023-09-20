The 2024 line of Alpinestars gear dropped last month and we headed up to Washougal MX Park to try it out! Alpinestars athletes Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, and even Eli Tomac were in attendance at the launch to show off the new gear. Kris Keefer and Aden Keefer try it out and talk about the fit and what to look forward to in this new line.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Images: Todd Gutierrez