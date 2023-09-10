Weege Show: SMX Round 1 Wrap up With Brayton, Webb and More

Jason Weigandt was supposed to walk and talk with Chase Sexton, but he blew that one when his camera didn't record. But he did chat with Cooper Webb, Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen briefly, and of course the GREAT Justin Brayton! The overall vibe of SMX: it was fun and the track actually had more of a motocross feel than people expected. But did anyone learn anything they can apply toward next weekend in Chicago? Brought to you by RaceTech.com's fabulous Gold Valves! Next time you're on a track with jumps and bumps, even if it's not SMX, you'll want them.