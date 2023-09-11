Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Sat Sep 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
SMX Mobile App Available for Apple Devices

September 11, 2023 9:45am | by:
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):

The SuperMotocross app provides Live Timing & Scoring for every on-track session at SuperMotocross World Championship events. Clicking on a rider's name displays all of the rider’s lap times for the active session.

The Event Schedule tab is updated in real-time during events to provide access to entry lists, official results, lap time reports, point standings and box scores.

The upcoming TV and Peacock live streaming schedule for the SMX Playoff Events and SMX World Final can be found on the Connect Page.

Click Here to Download SMX Mobile App

iPhone Sceenshots of SMX Mobile App

SMX

The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now