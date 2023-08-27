Cooper’s 13-2 finishes earned him fourth overall over newly crowned champion Hunter Lawrence. The #32 will enter the SMX playoff round one eighth in qualifying points. Ryder D’s 9-6 (sixth overall) do not stand out on paper, but the long-time Kawasaki rider got two great starts and rode well both motos. It is easy to forget, but the California native is still only 18 years old as he concludes his first full season of Pro Motocross. He has been learning every week and with a few adjustments in his approach, he was up front more often late in the season. Recently, his building has been showing off on race days.

Jalek Swoll (11-5 for seventh overall) said the following in a Husqvarna press release:

“It could have been a lot better with a start in the first moto, but it was an okay day. I feel like I kind of struggled with the flow of the track all day. It came around a bit in moto two, and I'm happy with it. P5, so not bad. It’s something to end the season on and carry into SMX. I feel like I need to get my starts dialed in and I can't keep messing up the first motos. We'll come out swinging for SMX and try to end the year on a good note.”

Maximus Vohland was penalized two positions in the second moto for cutting the track, finishing 8-8 for eighth overall.

“It was a tough weekend here in Ironman,” Vohland said in a KTM post-race recap. “I had to fight back to eighth in moto one after going down in the opening lap carnage, then in the second moto I really charged hard, was in sixth, and then an off-track excursion cost me a couple of places. Seventh overall for the championship, I would've liked for more, although I was happy with the improvements I made this year and now we'll come back for the SMX playoffs next up."

Austin Forkner’s 4-35 was not an ideal finish to the day as the Kawasaki rider slammed down face/chest first into an inside roller in a turn while battling with Stilez Robertson in the second moto. It was a hard slam, but reports are he is okay and just knocked the wind out of himself. Forkner officially scored 11th overall.

Seth Hammaker, who was P1 in the second qualifying session Saturday morning, was gelling the track and his machine, was up in the mix en route to bringing home 6-12 moto finishes (ninth overall). All of the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki guys have had good starts lately, as we saw several green bikes up front at the Unadilla National and now here in Indiana. Daxton Bennick, who was down in the second turn of moto one, came through 20th before taking seventh the second moto. The rookie (12th overall) has been impressive, as his 20th was only his second moto finish outside the top 15 in his 12 motos he raced this summer. The #241 finishes the championship in 14th.

A few other riders to note: Peirce Brown was collected with Cooper in the moto one turn two crash. Brown finished 17-10 for 13th overall.

“The first moto was a little bit rough, “Brown said in a GasGas recap. “I got tangled up with some riders after the start which was unfortunate. I had to start from basically dead last, and was able to make it up to 17th. Not a good moto, but I was happy with my riding. In moto two it wasn't a great start or a terrible start, but I was able to make some passes and ended up tenth. So, for how the last couple motos have been I'm pretty happy with how I rode in moto two and how it went so hopefully we're building some momentum for the SuperMotocross rounds."

Talon Hawkins was up in the mix moto one, finishing tenth (tying a career best finish). He came through 19th in moto two for 16th overall.

“Wow. I definitely like to make it hard on myself in the second moto,” Hawkins said in a Husqvarna release. “But I got a top ten in the first one, and I was riding well all day. I had my best overall qualifying of the year, so that's a positive to take away. I also matched my best moto finish, I just needed to put it together for the second one. Unfortunately, I had a crash on the second lap and pretty much came from dead last up to 19th. This is a tough game, but I'm ready to get back on the track in the next couple of weeks for SuperMotocross.”