Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1
Sat Sep 9
Wake-Up Call

August 28, 2023 9:30am
Main image by Mitch Kendra

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 11 (of 11) - Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, Indiana

Motocross

Ironman - 250

August 26, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 1 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 3 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 13 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 5 - 9 Honda CRF250R
6 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 9 - 6 Kawasaki KX250F
7 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 11 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
8 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 8 - 8 KTM 250 SX-F
9 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 6 - 12 Kawasaki KX250F
10 Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States 12 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
The 2023 Ironman National 250 Class overall podium: Jo Shimoda, Haiden Deegan, and Tom Vialle.
The 2023 Ironman National 250 Class overall podium: Jo Shimoda, Haiden Deegan, and Tom Vialle.
Motocross

Ironman - 450

August 26, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 4 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 6 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 7 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 11 - 5 GasGas MC 450F
8 Dylan Wright Dylan Wright Courtland, ON Canada 8 - 9 Honda CRF450R
9 Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 12 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Harri Kullas Harri Kullas Estonia Estonia 9 - 12 Yamaha YZ450F
The 2023 Ironman National 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Aaron Plessinger.
The 2023 Ironman National 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Aaron Plessinger.

Championship Standings 

Note: Hunter Lawrence is the 2023 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 419
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 399
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 393
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 371
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 322
6Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 306
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 295
8R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States 288
9Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 221
10Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 208
Note: Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship title two rounds early. 

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 399
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 386
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 338
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 328
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 255
7Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 242
8Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 219
9Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 207
10Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States 176
Jett and Hunter Lawrence
Jett and Hunter Lawrence

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Through Round 28 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 643 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 22
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 20
4R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States 474 18
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 17
6Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 425 16
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 416 15
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 399 14
9Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 13
10Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 12
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 25
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 22
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 538 18
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 455 17
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 16
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 449 15
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 14
9Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 339 13
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 334 12
Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 16 (of 19)

Championship Standings 

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 705
2Liam Everts Belgium 633
3Jago Geerts Belgium 603
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany 595
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 511
6Kay De Wolf Netherlands 501
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 462
9Thibault Benistant France 462
7Kevin Horgmo Norway 460
11Rick Elzinga Netherlands 325
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 821
2Romain Febvre France 729
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 652
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 600
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 542
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 498
7Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 456
8Alberto Forato Italy 414
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 295
10Maxime Renaux France 260
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through round 9 (of 12)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 178
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 178
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 174
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 153
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 130
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 113
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 109
9Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 104
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 98
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 194
2Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 177
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 176
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 145
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 139
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 131
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 107
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 97
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 217
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 186
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 170
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 142
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 141
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 138
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 87
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 255
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 213
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 196
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 160
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 138
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 124
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 60
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
Jett Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (KTM)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now