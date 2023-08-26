Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It's the season finale of AMA Pro Motocross today as we've hit Round 11 of 11 on the schedule but this year feels different. With the SuperMotocross World Championship beginning in two weeks, it truly does still feel like there's actually four races to go instead of just one today. But on top of that, Jett Lawrence is potentially on the doorstep of history as he looks to complete the fourth ever perfect season in Pro Motocross history today. If he wins both motos today in the 450 class at Ironman, it will be a clean 22-0 sweep on the season and he will join Ricky Carmichael (2x) and James Stewart (1x) as the only riders to ever do it. All eyes are firmly fixed on that heading into the 450 class today.
In the 250 class, the championship is still alive with Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence sitting 22 points ahead of Justin Cooper. Hunter will walk away as the champion today no matter what if he puts it in the top seven in both motos but he also can control his own destiny a bit as he would clinch the title one moto early if he were able to win the first moto. Several 250 class riders beyond Justin Cooper though are keen to end their Pro Motocross campaign with a win and the battles in the 250 class have been tight down the stretch.
We'll bring you all of the action as the day flows along with qualifying beginning in about an hour and the motos following midday today. Be sure to check the broadcast schedule for where to watch and when.
- Motocross
IronmanLive Now
- QualifyingLiveAugust 26 - 10:00 AM
- QualifyingLiveAugust 26 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 26 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 26 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 26 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 26 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 26 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 26 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 26 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 26 - 4:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirAugust 28 - 2:00 AM
-
First Qualifying Sessions
There was a light rain overnight and a dense fog settled into the racetrack early in the morning. The track crew ripped the track fairly deep but the moisture was really shining through in the early sessions. By the time the A group hit the track, it was still sticky in some spots but most of the main lines were developing.
This week the AMA pushed all the riders out one by one in qualifying in order of their standing in the championship so riders who usually like following the whole field around in qualifying like Hunter Lawrence were left to lead them around. Levi Kitchen decided to just wait and let everyone go anyway so he was at the back of the pack but quickly started putting quick times down.
A few areas of the track have been cut shorter with no switchbacks coming off Godzilla and the first U-turn after the long back straight away is now right after the last tabletop instead of another 150 feet later. Levi Kitchen's time of a 1:49.119 was one of the faster fast laps this year with the shorter lap time. Haiden Deegan was second fastest about seven tenths behind while Hunter Lawrence was down in sixth place, 1.6 seconds back.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|16:17.063
|1:49.119
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|15:32.725
|1:49.821
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|15:56.035
|1:49.982
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Justin Cooper
|15:53.095
|1:50.042
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|15:04.116
|1:50.692
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250F
The 450A group hit the track then for their first qualifying session as Jett Lawrence led the field around. Times were dropping even more in the 450 class with Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence both jumping down to the 1:47's.
Jett and Chase had a bit of a lap time duel going on for much of the session as Sexton would put a hot lap in and go to the top and then Jett would nestle in right behind him. Eventually, Sexton put down a 1:47.774 and right after that Jett laid in a 1:47.821. They both had about a second and a half back to the third place man Jason Anderson.
The sun is starting to poke through though and the track will begin to dry out as we move into our second sessions shortly. Expect the times to drop even more in about an hour when the A groups hit the track again.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|15:35.857
|1:47.774
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|17:01.238
|1:47.821
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|16:06.602
|1:49.395
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|16:01.353
|1:49.447
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|16:28.319
|1:49.881
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
The track was starting to dry out as the sun came beaming down onto the racetrack but it still wasn't quite faster in the second round of qualifying for the 250A group. This time around it was actually Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker who went fastest in Q2 with a 1:50.274.
Kitchen spent most of the session trying out some different lines and working on a few things but still backed up his first session time with a solid 1:50.929. Thanks to his low 1:49 from the first session, Kitchen would remain fastest overall as he topped qualifying heading into the motos.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|16:17.063
|1:49.119
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|15:32.725
|1:49.821
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|15:56.035
|1:49.982
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Justin Cooper
|15:53.095
|1:50.042
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|15:04.116
|1:50.692
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250F
Next up was the final 450A qualifying session of the year and Jett Lawrence looked eager to knock Chase Sexton's 1:47.774 down from the first session. As opposed to the first session, Lawrence was able to wait for everyone to go ahead of him as he looked for clear space at the back of the field to run his hot laps.
Sexton himself though was keen to nab the top qualifying time as he put a 1:47.163 down on his third flying lap and it seemed like today might be the day at least qualifying would fall his way. Two laps later, Jett Lawrence's name popped to to the top of the board with a 1:46.131 to go a whole second faster.
Despite Sexton running another 1:47 right at the end, Lawrence's time would remain fastest as he wraps up qualifying on top again. Sexton looks to have his times in a spot where he could do them consistently though so who knows what could happen in the motos. Gate drop coming up in a couple of hours!
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|15:36.950
|1:46.131
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|15:30.117
|1:47.163
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|16:08.445
|1:49.211
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|15:32.495
|1:49.229
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|15:02.900
|1:49.425
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR