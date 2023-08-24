Results Archive
Injury Report: Ironman

August 24, 2023 11:45am
by:

The final round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in, and who’s out.

Also, Carson Mumford is not injured, but the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team did inform us he will not be racing this weekend, although more information has not been provided yet.

450 Class

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig is back on the bike following a tough recovery from a broken elbow and dislocated hip suffered in Glendale. He’s out for Ironman, but there’s a chance we might see him return for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.

Henry Miller—Collarbone | Out

A broken collarbone, sustained at Spring Creek, will keep Miller out for the season.

Jerry Robin—Arm | In

Robin will return to racing this weekend after dealing with a serious arm/elbow injury.

Trevor Schmidt—Leg| Out

Schmidt is out after fracturing his leg at Unadilla.

John Short—Wrist | Out

Short is out for the season due to a broken wrist, suffered in Denver.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

Malcolm Stewart is out for the season due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is out for 2023 after tearing his Achilles tendon in Denver.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin had surgery to fix a torn ACL and is out for the year.

Jeff Walker – Shoulder | Out

Walker hurt his shoulder at Unadilla and missed Budds Creek. He hoped to return for the finale at Ironman, but his shoulder had other ideas. He’ll miss the action this weekend.

250 Class

Guillem Farres—Arm | Out

A broken arm, sustained at Thunder Valley, will keep Farres out of action for the season.

RJ Hampshire – Banged Up | TBD

Hampshire missed Budds Creek after crashing hard at Unadilla. At time of posting, we hadn’t received an official word on his status for Ironman.

Chance Hymas—Knee | Out

Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out

Martin broke his wrist at Hangtown and is out for the season.

Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out

McAdoo is out with a dislocated shoulder.

Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out

Mosiman is out due to a hurt shoulder, sustained at Hangtown.

Hardy Munoz – Head, Nose | Out

Munoz had a scary crash at Budds Creek, which prompted a red flag in the first 250 moto. He sustained a concussion and broke his nose, and will miss the finale.

Read: Hardy Munoz Update After Budds Creek Crash

Jett Reynolds—Illness | Out

Reynolds is out for Ironman due to food poisoning.

Nick Romano—Knee | Out

Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL.

Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out

Smith is slated to get back on the gate for SMX after sustaining a ligament injury in his thumb before RedBud.

Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher broke his collarbone and dislocated his hip in Atlanta. He’s out for the summer.

