Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Exhaust Podcast: All Things with Zach Osborne

Exhaust Podcast All Things with Zach Osborne

August 24, 2023 12:30pm
by:

Zach Osborne's attempt to become a contender in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series has not gone to plan, with a pair of injuries essentially ruining the first half of his first season with Am-Pro Yamaha. He's finally healthy, though, and ready for the series to resume in mid-September. For now, Zach's over in England racing the Vets Motocross des Nations on a YZ250 two-stroke. So we asked him about that and racing in the woods, then began chatting about current motocross: Zach thinks Eli Tomac actually started the new trend in riding that Jett Lawrence has now taken to an almost artful form, and Zach himself is still learning and trying to improve his game by incorporating those techniques. Zacho chats all things dirt bikes with Jason Weigandt in this episode of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by YoshimuraLeattSteel City Men's Clinic, and the WD-40 brandAlso, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our all-new summer line of apparel. 

