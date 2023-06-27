Jordon Smith Suffers Wrist/Thumb Injury, Out for Immediate Future

Bummer deal for Jordon Smith and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, as the #58 has announced an injury will keep him sidelined for the next few rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Smith posted on Instagram a crash while practicing last week resulted in a sprain in his right wrist and an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his thumb.

Smith confirmed to us it is the same wrist that he injured in 2019 (although it is a different part of the wrist) and the same thumb he hurt in 2021. In 2019, a right wrist injury derailed Smith’s championship hopes in the 250SX East Region and sidelined him for a majority of the AMA SX and MX calendar year. In 2021, Smith’s second consecutive year with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki was cut short due to injury. He entered the season with a thumb injury and was riding through it until a bad crash and dislocated shoulder required surgery, ended his season. This UCL injury is to that same thumb he hurt in '21.

While injuries have impacted Smith’s career lately, the veteran put together a strong 2022 supercross season with Fire Power Parts Honda Racing and signed with the factory Yamaha team last summer. In his debut season with Yamaha in the 250SX East Region, Smith finished fourth in the championship.

Through four rounds of Pro Motocross, Smith sits 11th in 250 Class points, with a season-best moto finish of sixth (twice).

The team is without Nick Romano (knee surgery), Guillem Farres (broken arm), Nate Thrasher (hip, knee, and collarbone), and Stilez Robertson (broken leg). Romano, Farres, and Thrasher are expected to miss the remainder of the season, but Roberson started riding last week and is expected to return to racing soon. Justin Cooper suffered a big crash at the High Point National that resulted in an overnight stay in a local hospital, but the #32 will return for the RedBud National this weekend.

Below is his full post.