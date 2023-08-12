Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Welcome to the final stretch of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Today, the ninth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York. There has been a lot of historic moments in motocross history at this venue and we might witness some more history written today. The Unadilla National will start our final three-race sprint to finish the championship.
After almost perfect weather on press day (in the 70s with low humidity and some clouds breaking up the sun), today we do expect to see some rain at some point starting this morning.
Remember, the 450 Class will be racing first today. View the full TV broadcast/streaming schedule below.
- Motocross
UnadillaLive Now
- QualifyingLiveAugust 12 - 10:00 AM
- QualifyingLiveAugust 12 - 10:00 AM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 12 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 12 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 12 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 12 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 12 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 12 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 12 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 12 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 12 - 4:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirAugust 14 - 2:00 AM
-
In the premier class, there is a strong chance we see Jett Lawrence claim the 450cc AMA Motocross title today. Despite the championship being essentially over—barring something catastrophic happening today—there are still lots of storylines to follow. Riders that are banged up physically (and mentally) from the first eight rounds were able to recover during the two weekends off, and we are seeing a few riders return to racing after injuries in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Justin Barcia is making his Pro Motocross season debut after complications during his initial surgery to fix his broken collarbone. But Bam Bam is back in action today, on his GasGas MC 450F (no two-stroke this weekend, no) and is excited to get back on the gate, especially at his home race.
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|New
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|New
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|New
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
In the 250 Class, only three points separate leader Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan. The #96 machine was rolling to start the championship but those two straight motos without points (first-turn crash in moto two at the RedBud National and bike issue that led to a DNF in moto one at the Southwick National) made this championship tighter. Plus, throw in Deegan gaining speed and putting in some solid results, too. Hunter Lawrence told us Friday the break was good for him physically as he was dealing with the rib/shoulder injury from preseason that was holding him back slightly. He is ready to go this weekend. Deegan is coming off his first ever 1-1 day (and first 1-1 for anyone in the 250 Class this year) and he said yesterday he has nothing to lose. So Deegan is ready to go this weekend. Quick note: just last year, Deegan was fresh off the amateur scene from the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and was getting his pro-am points for his AMA Motocross license. This time last year Deegan was over the hill racing on the amateur track here at Unadilla MX! Not sure how many people expected this fast track from Loretta Lynn’s last year to where Deegan is this year, but no doubt he is going to send it today.
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
Riders are taking to the track shortly as qualifying is about to begin.
First Qualifying Sessions
450 Class
Vincent Luhovey, who is returning to racing after dealing with Lyme disease last month, topped the 450 Class group B qualifying session. In the A group, Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson were going back and forth for the top spot on the board. At the end of the session, it was Jettson with a 2:09.109 over Chase Sexton's 2:10.222 and Anderson's 2:10.410.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Vincent Luhovey
|17:10.548
|2:14.694
|Greensburg, PA
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Rob Windt
|17:34.177
|2:16.063
|Netherlands
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jeremy Smith
|15:37.863
|2:17.142
|Marmora, NJ
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Ricci Randanella
|15:37.170
|2:19.245
|Marlton, NJ
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Ayden Shive
|15:27.114
|2:20.189
|Dade City, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|17:18.552
|2:09.109
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|17:23.859
|2:10.222
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|17:27.998
|2:10.410
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Justin Barcia
|17:05.240
|2:11.431
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Derek Drake
|15:16.705
|2:12.126
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
250 Class
In the first 250 Class group A qualifying session of the day, it was Austin Forkner who took the top spot at the end of the session with a 2:13.475. Hunter Lawrence (2:14.917) was second, and Haiden Deegan (2:15.703) was fifth.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Austin Forkner
|16:28.454
|2:13.475
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|17:11.189
|2:14.917
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jalek Swoll
|17:01.187
|2:15.328
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|4
|Max Vohland
|17:24.100
|2:15.557
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|16:50.974
|2:15.703
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F