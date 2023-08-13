Robertson made his return to racing for the first time this summer as he finished 11-18 for 16th overall. He had no expectations for his return from a broken leg but got the holeshot in the second race that was red flagged half a lap in.

Tom Vialle (8-7 for sixth overall) said the following in a KTM press release:

"Unadilla is a tough track – it’s actually super-fast! There were a lot of ruts that were really long, which made for a unique challenge, and really, I just struggled with finding a flow all day, to be honest. Both motos, I didn’t ride how I’d have liked to, but we have another race next weekend and I’m excited to give it my all at Budds Creek.”

“Got a not so good start and then worked my ou, about 10th, went down, went back pretty far and then actually rode good and got up to ninth,” said Ryder DiFrancesco, who finished 9-12 for eighth overall. “Big progress from the past couple of weeks.”

“Just I think the race pace is a lot better and then I just pushed all the way to the end,” DiFrancesco said. “And then second [moto], got the holeshot and haven't ran that pace yet this year. So pumped up a little bit, everything came a lot faster than I expected and I will learn. It's something I haven't learned this year running up there. So two more rounds left and hopefully we can build up.”

While we are unsure exactly of his injuries as he will undergo tests this week, we did see RJ Hampshire get up under his own power following his crash in the start of the second moto. A safe neck brace hugged his neck as the Husqvarna rider placed himself up onto the Alpinestars medical cart. This caused a red flag restart as he was clearly down hard from the crash. Hampshire officially scored 7-38 for 13th overall.

Seth Hammaker finished 24-8 for 14th overall but that does not tell the whole story of his day. In the first moto, he was giving Kitchen all he had. But a hard slam in the same section that caught Sexton in the first 450 Class moto caught Hammaker and slammed him to the ground hard. He was slow to get up but did in fact return to his bike. Despite missing a majority of the year with his bad arm injury, the starts have been on point for the #35 machine, and it has allowed him to fight inside the top ten numerous races in his compressed season.

"I really need to dial in my last 10 minutes of the race,” said Hammaker in a Kawasaki PR. “The track gets pretty tricky and it’s a lot easier to make mistakes, which has happened to me a few times. I know the speed is there so I have a few other things I can work on this week to put me back in the top five.”

Jalek Swoll had a solid sixth in moto one but a crash in moto two resulted in a 14th.

“Starts were okay. Moto one was okay. I came in with a sixth and felt like I had some more in the tank to ride a little better and get a little further up. In moto two I came together with another rider. I don't feel like it was my fault and I felt like there was nowhere to go and was stuck in his bike for what felt like forever. From dead last I don't know what I came back to...maybe 12th or 13th. It sucks. It feels like a lot of work is being put in but it doesn't show. It's all good. We'll use the fire and try to come out firing at the next two rounds.”

With only 100 points remaining at the final two rounds, Hunter Lawrence leaves with a 22-point gap over Justin Cooper. See you all in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for next weekend’s tenth round Budds Creek National.