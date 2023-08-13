Main image by Mitch Kendra
New Berlin, New York’s Unadilla MX is cemented in the history of the sport of motocross. From the USGP battles to the first ever FIM Motocross of Nations event on U.S. soil, plus the unforgettable racing moments between all-time greats such as Ricky Carmichael vs James Stewart, and more, the venue has seen many motocross greats spin laps on its rocky circuit. And this weekend, we witnessed yet another legendary moment written in history: Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship two rounds early. With two rounds remaining, Jett Lawrence stamped his name into the sport’s history books—and did so as a true freshman. Time to dig into the storylines from the Unadilla National. The premier class raced first today so that is where we will start.
Jett Lawrence managed to win both motos once again to extend his race win streak to 18 straight moto wins this year. The second moto win, coupled with a second and third place finish from P2 in the championship Dylan Ferrandis, allowed the Honda HRC rider to clinch the Pro Motocross title early, as his 103-point gap is now unbeatable by the #14 as just 100 points remain available. So there you have it, recently turned 20-year-old 450cc rookie Jett Lawrence wraps up this Pro Motocross championship in remarkable fashion. Perfect (for now at least as two rounds remain). "Jetterational."
Something to note, too: back in August 2019, this was the track that Jett Lawrence made his AMA Motocross debut at in the U.S. The then-recently turned 16-year-old finished 21-8 for 13th overall on a #496 GEICO Honda CRF250R. Fast forward and its this very track, the one he debuted at, and he writes a historically perfect season.
Today was not a walk in the park for Jettson, as he had challenges from Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis, but he did what he has done all summer and was simply perfect. Two holeshots today and he led every lap of both motos. We knew he would be good, but did anyone expect this from the #18 his rookie year? His speed, race control, patience, risk-management, and all-around program do not reflect one of a teenager (he only won these two last motos at 20, he won the previous 16 as a 19-year-old).
In the post-race press conference, the Australian commented that as a youngster years ago this title was not even a dream because he never knew he would make it this far.
“It’s pretty cool to see what I’ve done so far,” Jett said about his rookie 450F season. “Fun season so far. I’m still excited for the final two rounds.”
“Pretty awesome feeling,” he continued on winning a title in the top class of AMA Motocross in the U.S. “You don’t really dream of it, because you thought it was so far out of reach. It’s better than a dream, to be honest.”
“It's an unreal opportunity," Jett Lawrence said. "Like Hunter said when he won his championship, I haven't even dreamed of this, because we never thought it was possible to be where we are today. To do it like this, being undefeated so far, it's very emotional for me, with all the hard times we've gone through, and the hard work. That whole [second moto], I was keeping it together and just pushing, pushing, pushing. Then as soon as I went over the finish line, the emotions came out. I've got to send a huge thank-you to my mechanic, Christien Ducharme; we're like family now. My manager Lucas [Mirtl], is awesome, and my family—everyone who has been behind me. HRC Honda took a risk with taking us in after 2020, and I'm glad I'm able to repay the favor."
Brandon Wilson, Manager of Sports and Experiential at American Honda, said the following in a post-race champion news break from Honda:
"We knew when Jett moved to the 450 class that he would be a force to reckon with, but I don't think anyone could've predicted the level of success and consistency that he has already exhibited. This year has just been incredible for the entire team, but Jett's performance in particular has been one for the record books. We're so happy that he has put Honda and the CRF450RWE on top, and we look forward to seeing him continue to earn the success that he's clearly capable of achieving."
Sexton and Ferrandis both stopped to congratulate the rider soon to be handed the #1 plate. It was a respectful nod from the two competitors and champions themselves. Both were maybe best they have been all year, but still the #18 was better.
Sexton was putting heat on Jettson in the first moto—twice. First, the #23 machine caught up to Jett and the two made slight contact in a right-hand turn when they both picked the same line. It stalled Sexton up momentarily, giving his teammate some breathing room. Then, in the second situation a handful of laps later, Sexton caught back up to the rear wheel of his teammate once again but went down on his own in a turn. This allowed Jettson more breathing room and Ferrandis to pass into second place, where he would finish. Sexton said afterwards he felt more comfortable throughout the day.
“I had a good couple days of testing in the break,” Sexton said. “I feel like the first moto my bike was handling really well. I was happy with it. Obviously didn’t get the end result that I wanted. I ended up crashing. Besides that, I felt like I was riding good and had a good battle with Jett. I feel like we made progress. Changed quite a bit of stuff on the bike. I felt more comfortable today, for sure, even in qualifying.”
“Just suspension stuff,” Sexton continued. “Front end and a little bit of shock stuff. Not reinventing the wheel. Just kind of some minor things that I thought could be better. It’s kind of hard late in the season like this. We kind of ride what we have, but there is a little opportunity to change stuff. So, we took that opportunity and I feel like we made the best of it. I think we’re in a better spot.”
Ferrandis almost managed to run down Jett Lawrence on the last lap, coming through 1.690 seconds back. You could see his displeasure with not being able to better Jett late in the race. Then moto two started with an issue with his holeshot that device that ended up with him wheelieing off the start. He was absolutely buried but still charged to finish third place. As Jason Weigandt pointed out to us on our Best Post-Race Show this was the feistiest, fastest, closest to 2021 champion form Ferrandis all summer.
“That second moto, some races like Washougal I was not really feeling great and not really had the speed and I was getting holeshots, and this track where I was feeling great today and trying to get a holeshot, I broke my holeshot device or plastic fork,” Ferrandis said. “I don't know exactly what broke, but two feet after the gate. Obviously the bike wheelied and it was over. Just lack of luck. I don't know why it happened today. Sucked, but it is what it is. Then I was dead last in the first turn and I had to come back from behind. But still a better day for me. It’s the first race of the season where I was able to fight with the Honda boys.”
“I feel like myself,” Ferrandis admitted. “I feel like I was back to my normal riding style, riding speed. It feels good because at some point I was like, maybe I’m over. Maybe I don't know how to ride a dirt bike anymore. I was pretty sure it was more bike setup more than anything. But after so many bad races, you start to question yourself. We used this break after Washougal. We had a meeting with the team and said that I was struggling with the bike and I wanted to try some specific parts of the bike, and we did. They agreed. Obviously I was right and the bike is way better. The setup is way better and fits my riding style. Fits exactly what I was looking for for a long time. So, I think I just proved myself that I still know how to ride a dirt bike fast, and now with more confidence and more time on the new setup maybe for the next two rounds I can give a shot for the two boys next to me.”
Other riders to note include Estonian Harri Kullas, who gets a nod for his solid 7-7 day for sixth overall in his first ever Pro Motocross event in the U.S. Garrett Marchbanks was running second for a good chunk of the first moto en route to 6-10 finishes for seventh overall. Like Ferrandis, Jason Anderson was feisty all weekend long. However, the #21 machine was one of the many riders down in the first few turns of moto one. He was ripping through traffic as he charged to 14th. Anderon’s fourth-place finish in the second moto gave him eighth overall on the day. No crash early on and maybe he is an overall podium finisher? He sure had the speed.
On Instagram after the race, Ty Masterpool provided some insight on his day. The Kawasaki rider was collected with Anderson in turn two of the first moto. Masterpool officially finished 9-8 for ninth overall while dealing with a mangled up race machine.
“qualified 6th.
1st moto got caught up in the first corner pileup by the time I could get my bike I was way dead last. The bike got banged up really bad bent the header pipe and it burnt a hole in the radiator hose. Bike was smoking the whole moto and lost most of the power because of the pipe but worked my way up to 9th. 2nd moto big shout out to my mechanic @nemothewrench for doing the motor swap back to the stock motor 😐 haha, he killed it but unfortunately with the short turnaround time he couldn’t straighten out my bars, levers, etc. but we still had a hell of a time and worked my way back up to 8th. I think the roost was more brutal than the crash haha.”
In his Pro Motocross season debut, Justin Barcia got collected in a lap one crash too. The #51 machine came around dead, dead last without a front number plate or clutch lever. He pitted to get some quick adjustments fixed then completed three full laps before heading for the pits to reset for moto two. Barcia claimed 14th, his 40-14 giving him 19th overall. Not ideal to return from injury right into a fist-turn crash, but Barcia escaped merely banged up and was smiling through the ups and downs at the end of the day.
“It was a tough day at work for sure, first day back,” Barcia laughed recapping his day to our Tom Journet. “But I’m in one piece, which is good. Definitely a little beat up, sore, but it’s all good. Just move on from that and take some positives and go into next weekend.”
“I don’t really have expectations…yes, today definitely did not go well at all, like the first turn pileup then second moto third-turn pileup,” he added. “So all-in-all tough, tough day, but it’s just good to be back riding my bike, learning the bike, and getting back with the team and seeing the fans.”
Aaron Plessinger (5-5 for fifth overall) said the following in a post-race release from KTM:
“Unadilla started off rough with 18th in qualifying... I only got better from there and worked really hard for both of my fifth-place finishes today with my starts – especially in the second moto. I was happy with how I rode, as I almost chased down fourth in that one. More homework to do, I need to be stronger early and find comfort sooner in the day, so that's what we'll work on and finish the year off strong with two to go.”
Unadilla - 450August 12, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|4 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|450
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|347
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|312
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|269
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|260
In the 250 Class, we had a polar opposite situation. Hunter Lawrence was leading the championship by just three points over Yamaha-mounted rookie Haiden Deegan. But the #96 gained some breathing room today. In the first moto, the duo was fighting for second place as they both battled their way into a podium spot. Deegan’s bike was sputtering some near the midpoint of the moto, especially going up the hill after the skyshot jump that returns riders to the top part of the track. Wide open the bike did not sound normal. But he kept fighting on. Until three-fourths the way through the 13th lap. Deegan’s Yamaha YZ250F—and championship hopes—came to a slow halt as his title rival Hunter Lawrence rode away. The dejected championship hopeful started pushing his bike off the track until Yamaha mechanics arrived. Deegan unofficially scored 38th after completing 12 full laps. Zero points filled the scoresheet for the #238.
Out front, Levi Kitchen claimed the moto one win, leading wire-to-wire. Although Hunter Lawrence kept Kitchen honest towards the end of the moto, the Washington native took advantage of an uncommon great start, not wasting the opportunity.
Fast forward to the second moto, and Justin Cooper took the race lead from Ryder DiFrancesco and cruised to the race win. In terms of the championship, Deegan would officially finish 38-10 for 11 total points (17th overall on the day). Meanwhile, Hunter Lawrence totaled 44 points on the day. The three-point advantage Hunter Lawrence had starting the day turned into a 22-point advantage over Cooper by sundown. Deegan now sits fourth behind Jo Shimoda and 36 points down from the championship leading Hunter Lawrence.
“I knew where he was, he was about three/three-and-a-half seconds [back],” Hunter Lawrence said on Shimoda’s late charge in moto two. “It was the corner before the mechanics’ lane. I made a mistake and got squirely and didn’t get that step-up. And then the gap pretty much went to nothing, so that’s kinda how he got super close. I’m like, ‘All right, we gotta execute a good lap.’ So yeah, it was good.”
Older bro even commented on Jett clinching the title in the press conference.
“It was good, I’m super proud,” Hunter Lawrence said. “At the end of the day, I just want to see the best for him.”
Deegan posted the following on Instagram:
“Welp I’m just gonna use the saying, “it is what it is” 😭 felt super good first moto and things happen it’s racing had a bike malfunction, 2 moto was dead last gate pick and got pushed off the track which put me in the back, and all I could do was push till the end, but hey we are safe and live to fight another day!
Kitchen’s 1-5 finishes were good enough to clam second overall on the day. The Chef reminded us if he starts up front, he is able to win races. He sure was cooking that first moto as he dealt with some pressure!
“Yeah, it was a pretty solid day for me,” Kitchen said. “Start was crucial. Wanted to stay out of the roost. Getting a holeshot first moto was big for me. I tried to hold that pace. I’m pretty stoked how the day went. I’m looking to keep the momentum rolling.”
Reports are that Cooper tried out a new steering dampener in the first moto and looked kinda off pace, Deegan even leaving him in the dust at one point. But once Cooper switched back to his typical setup for moto two, he got a typical good start, rode strong, and speed off to take the checkered flag.
“We tried something for the first moto and ended up going back, but just kinda didn’t flow in the first moto and was kinda fighting the bike,” Cooper said. “We went back to what we knew and I knew right on the sight lap, I did a couple hard sections and the bike felt really good. I was pumped to get towards the front in the beginning, get out front, and start hammering. Had a really good flow, so it was a fun race for me.”
Late in the second race, Cooper had a several-second gap over Hunter Lawrence, whose 2-2 finishes were set to give him the nod for the overall win. But Jo Shimoda was not done yet. The 2022 overall 250cc winner here kept fighting in the late stages of the moto and gained a lot of time on his former teammate Hunter Lawrence after that late mistake from the championship leader. On the final lap, if Shimoda was able to pass Hunter to take over second, it would give the Kawasaki rider the overall win. However, the #96 managed to hold off the #30 machine by just 0.569 seconds for second place, keeping the overall win. Shimoda got the short end of the stick today as his 3-3 finishes left him with an unusual fourth overall.
“You know, today I think I had a lot of actions during the race,” Shimoda said. “Honestly, I couldn't remember it at all. But I think, first of all, 3-3 for fourth, it's such a bummer, but I'm happy with my effort and I think, you know, keep pushing little percentage every weekend and going to help me on last few races. So, yeah, next week I'm going to try to do better. I mean, if not, we just keep moving. So, good day though. Happy with my efforts.”
Other riders to note include Max Vohland (4-6 for fifth overall), Daxton Bennick (14-9 for ninth overall), Austin Forkner (22-5 for 11th overall), and Stilez Robertson.
“I started the day well here qualifying in P7 – I’ve always liked Unadilla and I feel like it suits my style,” Vohland said in a KTM statement. “I got off to a good start in moto one, inside the top five, and just felt like I had a good flow going. I tried to chase down Levi [Kitchen] for the lead, but ended with a couple mistakes and finished fourth. Second moto, rode well again, I just didn’t get off to a great start after the restart. Fought my way into sixth and then ran out of tear-offs, so that’s where my charge ended and finished the day with fifth overall.”
Bennick had a big crash late in the first moto. The rookie was one of the several riders that were bit by the tricky track throughout the day. Check out Bennick’s crash below, as Joseph Saitta (@50fiddymx on Instagram) caught the crash.
Forkner claimed P1 in the first qualifying session of the day and said that pace was comfortable not wild. A crash collected the long-time Kawasaki rider, bumping him to the back of the field. He charged to 22nd. In the second moto he took a solid fifth.
Forkner posted the following on Instagram after the race:
“Up and down day at unadilla. Haven’t qualified first in an outdoor qualifying session in prolly 5 years so that was pretty cool. Lost my balance in one of the long ruts coming down the back hill and crashed pretty hard in the first moto, had to pull in and get the bike straightened so only made it back to 22nd. Second moto is where I should be at right now, nothing to complain about in the second one, good start, good ride, good finish. Really just not happy about that first moto but overall not a bad day.”
Robertson made his return to racing for the first time this summer as he finished 11-18 for 16th overall. He had no expectations for his return from a broken leg but got the holeshot in the second race that was red flagged half a lap in.
Tom Vialle (8-7 for sixth overall) said the following in a KTM press release:
"Unadilla is a tough track – it’s actually super-fast! There were a lot of ruts that were really long, which made for a unique challenge, and really, I just struggled with finding a flow all day, to be honest. Both motos, I didn’t ride how I’d have liked to, but we have another race next weekend and I’m excited to give it my all at Budds Creek.”
“Got a not so good start and then worked my ou, about 10th, went down, went back pretty far and then actually rode good and got up to ninth,” said Ryder DiFrancesco, who finished 9-12 for eighth overall. “Big progress from the past couple of weeks.”
“Just I think the race pace is a lot better and then I just pushed all the way to the end,” DiFrancesco said. “And then second [moto], got the holeshot and haven't ran that pace yet this year. So pumped up a little bit, everything came a lot faster than I expected and I will learn. It's something I haven't learned this year running up there. So two more rounds left and hopefully we can build up.”
While we are unsure exactly of his injuries as he will undergo tests this week, we did see RJ Hampshire get up under his own power following his crash in the start of the second moto. A safe neck brace hugged his neck as the Husqvarna rider placed himself up onto the Alpinestars medical cart. This caused a red flag restart as he was clearly down hard from the crash. Hampshire officially scored 7-38 for 13th overall.
Seth Hammaker finished 24-8 for 14th overall but that does not tell the whole story of his day. In the first moto, he was giving Kitchen all he had. But a hard slam in the same section that caught Sexton in the first 450 Class moto caught Hammaker and slammed him to the ground hard. He was slow to get up but did in fact return to his bike. Despite missing a majority of the year with his bad arm injury, the starts have been on point for the #35 machine, and it has allowed him to fight inside the top ten numerous races in his compressed season.
"I really need to dial in my last 10 minutes of the race,” said Hammaker in a Kawasaki PR. “The track gets pretty tricky and it’s a lot easier to make mistakes, which has happened to me a few times. I know the speed is there so I have a few other things I can work on this week to put me back in the top five.”
Jalek Swoll had a solid sixth in moto one but a crash in moto two resulted in a 14th.
“Starts were okay. Moto one was okay. I came in with a sixth and felt like I had some more in the tank to ride a little better and get a little further up. In moto two I came together with another rider. I don't feel like it was my fault and I felt like there was nowhere to go and was stuck in his bike for what felt like forever. From dead last I don't know what I came back to...maybe 12th or 13th. It sucks. It feels like a lot of work is being put in but it doesn't show. It's all good. We'll use the fire and try to come out firing at the next two rounds.”
With only 100 points remaining at the final two rounds, Hunter Lawrence leaves with a 22-point gap over Justin Cooper. See you all in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for next weekend’s tenth round Budds Creek National.
Unadilla - 250August 12, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|5 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|4 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|344
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|322
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|309
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|308
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|290