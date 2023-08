Text/video: GoPro

Last moto of the day AND last gate pick? The cards weren't stacked too well for Noah Chambers during the College (18-24) Moto 1 at the 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, but he went out and had as much fun as possible on the insanely rough course.

