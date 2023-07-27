Results Archive
SMX Insider - Episode 34: Breaking Down Deegan's Beast Mode, Plus Tomac Returns.

July 27, 2023

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

After the weekend at Motosport.com Washougal National, the Insiders are ready to break down all the action from round 25 of the SMX World Championship as Jett Lawrence continues to chase a perfect season and Haiden Deegan raced to a 1-1 finish in Washington. Jason Weigandt sat down with Yamaha legends Damon Bradshaw and Doug Dubach for the big interview. The guys will talk 2-strokes, Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship, the 250 and 450 SMX Points standings with three rounds to go before the inaugural playoffs, and Eli Tomac’s sudden public appearance at Washougal. Clinton Fowler stops by to drop some knowledge about Haiden Deegan going beast mode at Round 25 in Washougal.



