Yamaha confirmed the news just ahead of today's Race Day Live qualifying broadcast, which then started the show off covering the breaking news.

“Well, after Salt Lake City, I am not done racing,” Tomac said to Daniel Blair in an exclusive interview at the start of today’s Race Day Live broadcast. “One hundred percent. It’s [the contract] done and signed.”

Tomac's risky move to Yamaha last year has kicked off an impressive rejuvination. Starting in 2022, Tomac had signed a one-year deal with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for AMA Supercross and Motocross in 2022, with an option to return. He then logged an incredible season, claiming seven 450SX main event wins en route to the 2022 450SX title. While he sat out the supercross finale in Utah nursing a knee injury, it was announced that Tomac re-signed a deal with Yamaha that would bring him back to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in a supercross-only contract for 2023. (Note, Dylan Ferrandis also re-signed with the team on that day as well, although his deal was for both SX and MX in 2023). From there, Eli kept rolling, as he went on to win the 450 Class Pro Motocross title—as well as bring home the Chamberlin trophy in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in the fall, and even win the first round of the new FIM WSX Championship in Wales.

Below is the full release from Yamaha.

Tomac to Defend AMA Pro Motocross Title

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac signs contract extension to race the entire 2023 SMX World Championship

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Racing is pleased to announce that Eli Tomac will line up for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross season and race the entire 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship. The reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion put ink to paper for a contract extension with the team beyond the supercross season that will see him defend his AMA Pro Motocross 450SX title and make a run for the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship.

After a phenomenal debut season with the team in 2022 with two titles and a Motocross of Nations victory, Tomac continues to lead the way. The defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion has yet to relinquish the red plate, scoring four victories in six rounds with the all-new Yamaha YZ450F to hold a seven-point lead in the standings. Tomac also continues to add his name to the record books, tying Ricky Carmichael last weekend with third on the all-time win list with 48 victories in the supercross premier class.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“We’re excited to have Eli with us for the rest of this inaugural SMX World Championship. The racing has been better than ever, so it’s not only great for Yamaha and the team to have Eli continue racing but also for the sport. 2022 was an incredible year, and it’s been great to see that momentum continue to grow this season with the all-new YZ450F. We look forward to seeing the #1 plates in both championships and to continue paving the way for success.”

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re thrilled to have Eli on board for the entire SMX season! It’s been a great start to 2023, and he has been riding phenomenally. We look to keep that momentum going for the rest of the year and defend the 450 titles in both supercross and motocross, and take the title in this first SuperMotocross World Championship.”

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing