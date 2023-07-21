Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Eddie Laret

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

For our latest garage build, we picked the 2023 Honda CRF450RWE. At the highest end of the price range today we want to take this bike to the next level. Honda has a very good starting platform, but the chassis can be a little harsh and over-aggressive at times. The goal was to make the bike a little more forgiving in the choppy areas and calm down the cornering aspect to get more straight-line stability, but we didn’t want to lose Honda’s tried-and-true front-end steering feel.



Parts List:

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU, Remapped with Jamie’s Setting

td-racing.com

Technical Touch

KYB Kit Fork and Shock

technical-touch.com

XTRIG

ROCS 22 Split Clamps, PDHS Bar Mount

xtrig.com

Shock Therapy

Suspension Re-valve

shocktherapysuspension.com

Factory Connection

Linkage System

factoryconnection.com

Pro Taper

Fuzion Race Team Bend (unlocked for flex), Fuzion Black Crossbar Pad, 1/3 Waffle Grips

protaper.com

Twin Air

Powerflow Kit with Filter, Replacement Oil Filter

twinair.com

Lightspeed Carbon

Skid Plate, Chain Block, Rear Caliper Guard

lightspeedcarbon.com

Motohose

Blue Hose Kit

motohose.com

Dunlop

MX34 Front (80/100-21)

MX34 Rear (120/90-19)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ZRT

Zero Resistance Throttle Tube (aluminum)

zrthrottle.com

Works Connection

Elite Axle Block Kit (red), Front Brake Reservoir Cap (red), Rear Brake Reservoir Cap (red), Clutch Reservoir Cap (red), Pro Launch Start Device

worksconnection.com

Racetech Titanium

Various Titanium Hardware, Body Work, Axle Nut, Rear Brake Pedal Bolt, Sprocket Bolt

racetechtitanium.com

Polisport

Plastic Kit (red front and nardo grey rear)

polisport.com

DeCal Works Graphics

Custom Graphic

decalworks.com

The Bike