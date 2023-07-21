Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2023 Honda CRF450RWE Garage Build

July 21, 2023 2:00pm | by: , &

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Eddie Laret

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

For our latest garage build, we picked the 2023 Honda CRF450RWE. At the highest end of the price range today we want to take this bike to the next level. Honda has a very good starting platform, but the chassis can be a little harsh and over-aggressive at times. The goal was to make the bike a little more forgiving in the choppy areas and calm down the cornering aspect to get more straight-line stability, but we didn’t want to lose Honda’s tried-and-true front-end steering feel.

Parts List:

Twisted Development                

Vortex ECU, Remapped with Jamie’s Setting

td-racing.com

 

Technical Touch

KYB Kit Fork and Shock

technical-touch.com

 

XTRIG

ROCS 22 Split Clamps, PDHS Bar Mount

xtrig.com

 

Shock Therapy

Suspension Re-valve

shocktherapysuspension.com

 

Factory Connection

Linkage System

factoryconnection.com

 

Pro Taper

Fuzion Race Team Bend (unlocked for flex), Fuzion Black Crossbar Pad, 1/3 Waffle Grips

protaper.com

 

Twin Air

Powerflow Kit with Filter, Replacement Oil Filter

twinair.com

 

Lightspeed Carbon

Skid Plate, Chain Block, Rear Caliper Guard

lightspeedcarbon.com

 

Motohose

Blue Hose Kit

motohose.com

 

Dunlop

MX34 Front (80/100-21)

MX34 Rear (120/90-19)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

ZRT

Zero Resistance Throttle Tube (aluminum)

zrthrottle.com

 

Works Connection

Elite Axle Block Kit (red), Front Brake Reservoir Cap (red), Rear Brake Reservoir Cap (red), Clutch Reservoir Cap (red), Pro Launch Start Device

worksconnection.com

 

Racetech Titanium

Various Titanium Hardware, Body Work, Axle Nut, Rear Brake Pedal Bolt, Sprocket Bolt

racetechtitanium.com

 

Polisport

Plastic Kit (red front and nardo grey rear)

polisport.com

 

DeCal Works Graphics

Custom Graphic

decalworks.com

The Bike

