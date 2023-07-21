The eighth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Washougal National in Washougal, Washington. This race will be the 25th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
TV coverage of the Washougal National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
USA will have a next-day re-air of the broadcast at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Spring Creek National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 13th round MXGP of Flanders on Saturday (July 22) for qualifying and Sunday (July 23) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
WashougalSaturday, July 22
- QualifyingLiveJuly 22 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 7:00 PM
- Next-Day ReairJuly 23 - 12:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 24 - 2:00 AM
-
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Flanders (Belgium)Sunday, July 23
2023 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|260
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|247
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|240
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|240
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|239
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|350
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|269
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|246
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|206
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|174
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|531
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|496
|3
|Jago Geerts
|491
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|462
|5
|Liam Everts
|447
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|614
|2
|Romain Febvre
|510
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|465
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|452
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|428
2023 Souvenir Program
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Washougal National
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Washougal Motocross Park
Address: 40205 NE Borin Rd, Washougal, WA 98671
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Washougal National.