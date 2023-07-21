Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Washougal and MXGP of Flanders

How to Watch Washougal and MXGP of Flanders

July 21, 2023 3:00pm
by:

The eighth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Washougal National in Washougal, Washington. This race will be the 25th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Washougal National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

USA will have a next-day re-air of the broadcast at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Spring Creek National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 13th round MXGP of Flanders on Saturday (July 22) for qualifying and Sunday (July 23) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Washougal

     Saturday, July 22
    Washougal MX Park
    Washougal, WA United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 22 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 22 - 1:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 22 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 22 - 4:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 22 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 22 - 5:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 22 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 22 - 6:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 22 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 22 - 7:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Next-Day Reair
      July 23 - 12:00 PM
      usa
    • Monday Re-Air
      July 24 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 260
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 247
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 240
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 240
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 239
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 350
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 269
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 246
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 206
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 174
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 531
2Kay De Wolf Netherlands 496
3Jago Geerts Belgium 491
4Thibault Benistant France 462
5Liam Everts Belgium 447
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 614
2Romain Febvre France 510
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 465
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 452
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 428
Full Standings

2023 Souvenir Program

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.

 

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

Washougal National

Washougal National Race Center

Washougal National Injury Report

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Flanders

MXGP of Flanders Race Center

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Pro Motocross

Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Washougal Motocross Park
Address: 40205 NE Borin Rd, Washougal, WA 98671

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Washougal National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2023 Washougal National fan map
2023 Washougal National fan map MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

Washougal National Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Washougal, Washington.

Saturday, July 22, 2023

The 2023 Washougal National weekend schedule.
The 2023 Washougal National weekend schedule. MX Sports Pro Racing
Read Now
September 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now