Phil Nicoletti didn’t seem happy when he wasn’t racing, but he doesn’t seem happy now that he’s racing, either! Phil’s digging himself out of a real hole after coming back from injury, so even though the results have been pretty solid, yeah…like we said, he’s grumpy.

So we offer some questions to distract Filthy from the grind. Send more questions via phil@racerxonline.com and he’ll be back next week to answer.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hey Filthy ...Biff here. Sorry if this has been asked already. What is your favorite race season daily meal plan? Oh and race day breakfast? I don't want to hear about your hippy dippy shake mix or percentage of protein vs fats / drink 250ml of water between lunges and all that BS. I want the straight goods man. What food do you eat, during the week but especially on race days? PS. Good job at the Southwick sufferfest see ya at Washougal.

Kind Regards...Biff

Race day meals are pretty basic. I eat the same way on a Saturday as I do on a normal moto day during the week. I have a sensitive stomach, so when you have a lot of exertion, it compounds. Race day breakfast is two pieces of sourdough with butter, two pieces of bacon, and three eggs. Between practices I’ll have a Go Macro bar and half an apple. Before moto 1 is lunch, and most of the time I’ll have chicken and pasta or chicken and rice. Between motos I’ll use Spring Nutrition products. Really easy to eat with a lot of calories. Another half of a Go Macro bar, with an apple and peanut butter. Try and get in around 75g of carbs. I use Skratch Hydration as well. Each scoop is around 80 calories. So I have it down to a pretty good system. I had struggled with hypoglycemia for many, many years. So I can’t really use gels or anything. They hurt me more than they help. So I try and use foods that stabilize my blood glucose levels as much as possible.