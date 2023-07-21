Phil Nicoletti didn’t seem happy when he wasn’t racing, but he doesn’t seem happy now that he’s racing, either! Phil’s digging himself out of a real hole after coming back from injury, so even though the results have been pretty solid, yeah…like we said, he’s grumpy.
So we offer some questions to distract Filthy from the grind. Send more questions via phil@racerxonline.com and he’ll be back next week to answer.
(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Hey Filthy ...Biff here.
Sorry if this has been asked already.
What is your favorite race season daily meal plan? Oh and race day breakfast? I don't want to hear about your hippy dippy shake mix or percentage of protein vs fats / drink 250ml of water between lunges and all that BS. I want the straight goods man. What food do you eat, during the week but especially on race days?
PS. Good job at the Southwick sufferfest see ya at Washougal.
Kind Regards...Biff
Race day meals are pretty basic. I eat the same way on a Saturday as I do on a normal moto day during the week. I have a sensitive stomach, so when you have a lot of exertion, it compounds. Race day breakfast is two pieces of sourdough with butter, two pieces of bacon, and three eggs. Between practices I’ll have a Go Macro bar and half an apple. Before moto 1 is lunch, and most of the time I’ll have chicken and pasta or chicken and rice. Between motos I’ll use Spring Nutrition products. Really easy to eat with a lot of calories. Another half of a Go Macro bar, with an apple and peanut butter. Try and get in around 75g of carbs. I use Skratch Hydration as well. Each scoop is around 80 calories. So I have it down to a pretty good system. I had struggled with hypoglycemia for many, many years. So I can’t really use gels or anything. They hurt me more than they help. So I try and use foods that stabilize my blood glucose levels as much as possible.
Hey Phil!
Excellent SX track walk a few months ago with Glover. I enjoyed it.
Is there a ‘code of conduct’ or ‘image concerns’ for the top 15-20 riders? For example, a Kawasaki, Yamaha, or whatever brand, a rider can own any car he wants as long as it isn’t a Honda. Or doing hooligan stuff, like doing 150 mph down Main Street on his Hyabusa or ZX 14?
Top ten this week Phil;
Your mom.
Every factory contract has a code of conduct. Even privateer teams do. That’s a pretty standard clause. What each one all entails is beyond me. Some have fines for even cursing. Which is funny because every person under any tent or has signed off on the contract has cursed. So to me that’s, well, a fine for cursing is bullshit! I hate the double standard and political correctness. But if you act like certain NBA stars waving around a gun live on Instagram while driving then I think that’s a bit of an issue. So there needs to be a code of conduct by some means. But who am I to judge. But……I will say that contracts employ you in a work place. What someone does outside of that, that contract should be limited. It shouldn’t control their everyday life.
Hello good sir.
You didn’t ask, but the sport still needs Phil Nicoletti to line up for SX and MX next year!!! Why? You have personality and you STILL haul ass so both SX and MX still NEED you. I say still because your personality, though abrasive, hehe, helps our sport grow. Now, my question: what is FTA? I see it’s part of FXR but I’m confused. You’re wearing it, I see that. I’m an old guy who’s 3 entire shoulder replacements, and 3 ACL’s, thanks to our beloved sport. So I get it, it’s freaking tough. But please give us at least one more year bud. And tell me about this gear.
Respectfully, Scott
Scott,
I appreciate it. Past three years have taken a toll on body. But I still have some grind left in me. I wish I didn’t get hurt and miss four months so I could be at peak fitness. But it’s the journey that makes it fun. I think? The plan is to race one more year. Right now I’m just trying to claw my way back, and make gains while still trying to recover. I did make it back about six weeks earlier than expected, so I can’t be too hard on myself, even though that’s just habit as an athlete. I have talked to my team and personal sponsors about another year and they all agreed. So that’s already in the works.
As far as FTA, it’s a sister company of FXR. FTA is everything that FXR is. Same fit, same material, and same quality. It’s just a different look, with other colorways. If you like the FXR brand, but want to look different than your buddy in FXR, you can run the FTA brand. FTA launched this past weekend at Millville, and pre-order has started. Everything should be in the warehouse around September.