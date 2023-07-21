Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Full Schedule

First Look: Washougal

July 21, 2023 9:35pm | by: , &

Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra preview the 2023 Washougal National. With lots of new faces coming into the series, two strokes, and more, there is plenty of intrigue for this race weekend. Hear from Carson Brown, Kevi Kitchen, Preston Boespflug, Haiden Deegan, Jo Shimoda, Seth Hammaker, Ryder DiFrancesco, Jerry Robin, Lorenzo Locurcio, Jose Butron, and Ty Masterpool ahead of this weekend.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

