Closer Still
Chase Sexton closed the gap ever more on Jett Lawrence last week at Spring Creek. No, he didn’t end Lawrence’s streak, nor did he even prevent Lawrence from leading every single lap of the day. In the first moto, he did, however, manage to stay with Lawrence even after the #18 sped up when he saw Sexton coming. That is a huge accomplishment, and if Sexton can continue to do that, he’ll get closer and closer to ending Lawrence’s streak. -Aaron Hansel
Two-Stroke Payday
For the first time in a very long time in AMA Pro Motocross history, someone is going to win a lot of money on a two-stroke. In a simple social media post, Moto Memes pledged $5000 to the highest finishing two-stroke in the 450 Class at Washougal. MotoSport Inc. promptly matched that number, and Jettson Donuts and KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas also threw in some money.
Who is racing? There isn't an official list of which riders are on two-strokes, so we'll just have to wait until tech inspection and practice to really know. But we know Carson Brown is in as a local favorite, and we hear two-stroke stalwarts like Gared Steinke, Matt Burkeen and Jared Lesher will be there. Kevin Moranz has hopped on a KTM two-stroke for the weekend. There will be more! Which two-stroke warrior is going to leave the Pacific Northwest flush with cash? -Hansel
Bellrod’s Back
Thanks to a torn Achilles tendon, we haven’t seen Justin Rodbell line up in quite a while. In fact, the HVAC-worker-turned-AMA-Pro-racer hasn’t seen action at all in 2023! Well, that all ends at Washougal, where Rodbell will line up on a two-stroke to see if he can score some big money in his 2023 debut. Can Rodbell make it happen at Washougal? -Hansel
Anderson’s Back?
Jason Anderson may have made his official return to the nationals a few weeks ago at RedBud—but let’s face it, he looked like a guy who, well, hadn’t been racing all summer. Things were different in Millville, however, where he motored by guys he couldn’t hang with just one week prior. Unfortunately he crashed early in the second moto, but his performance in moto one was eye popping. Is this a sign of what’s to come from Anderson in the remaining rounds? -Hansel
Momentum Shift
After Hunter Lawrence failed to score points in two consecutive motos, it handed the points lead to Haiden Deegan and breathed life into the championship hopes of guys like RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, and Justin Cooper. Well, Lawrence dealt them all a crushing blow when he stormed back into the championship lead by taking the overall win at Spring Creek. If he stomps them again at Washougal, it’s going to be hard for the guys to bounce back. -Hansel
Tied for Fourth
RJ Hampshire and Jo Shimoda are tied for third with 240 points apiece. Making it even more interesting is that Justin Cooper is just a single point back, and Deegan, who was seventh overall at Spring Creek, has 247 points. With the points this tight, the potential is there for a big changeup in order. How will it look after Washougal? -Hansel
Stay the Course
Just one week after winning the overall at Southwick, Tom Vialle missed the top five, going 6-5 for sixth overall. That’s still an outstanding finish, especially with so much talent in the 250 Class—but for a world champion on the heels of a win, it probably doesn’t feel that way. Will Vialle get back on the box, or even the winner’s circle on the slick, shadowed soil of Washougal? -Hansel
Looking Back
Last year to no surprise Jett Lawrence won the 250MX class at Washougal. However, he did it with 2-2 scores. It was Justin Cooper and Hunter Lawrence with the moto wins going 4-1 and 1-4 respectively. Will J-Coop be able to get another moto win, and maybe an overall? -Sarah Whitmore
Looking Forward
As far as the future of our sport, another rookie, Preston Boespflug will make his debut this weekend at Washougal. The Washington native will turn pro at his home race before making the trip to Tennessee to compete at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship in both the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport. Look for the #506 on a KTM this weekend. -Whitmore
Local Cuisine
Speaking of local, it does not get more local than Washougal, Washington native Levi Kitchen. Kitchen was unable to race his home race in 2022 after suffering a wrist injury following the Southwick national. We all know with a holeshot Kitchen is capable of running away with a moto win. With the right combination of two good starts, at his hometown track, he could give the local fans exactly what they want. -Whitmore
- Motocross
WashougalLive Now
- QualifyingLiveJuly 22 - 1:00 PM
- QualifyingLiveJuly 22 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 7:00 PM
- Next-Day ReairJuly 23 - 12:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 24 - 2:00 AM
-