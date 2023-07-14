The seventh round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. This race will be the 24th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Spring Creek National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Spring Creek National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 12th round MXGP of Czech Republic on Saturday (July 15) for qualifying and Sunday (July 16) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship