Full Schedule
How to Watch: Spring Creek & MXGP of Czech Republic

How to Watch Spring Creek & MXGP of Czech Republic

July 14, 2023 7:00am
by:

The seventh round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. This race will be the 24th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Spring Creek National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Spring Creek National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 12th round MXGP of Czech Republic on Saturday (July 15) for qualifying and Sunday (July 16) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Spring Creek

     Saturday, July 15
    Spring Creek MX Park
    Millville, MN United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 15 - 11:00 AM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 15 - 11:00 AM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 15 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 15 - 2:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 15 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 15 - 3:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 15 - 4:15 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 15 - 4:15 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 15 - 5:15 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 15 - 5:15 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Next Day Re-Air
      July 16 - 12:00 PM
      usa
    • Monday Re-Air
      July 17 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Czech Republic

     Sunday, July 16
    Loket
    Loket, Czechia Czechia
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      July 15 - 6:35 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      July 15 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 16 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 16 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 9:25 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 11:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 218
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 213
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 205
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 198
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 196
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 300
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 233
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 210
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 176
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 488
2Thibault Benistant France 462
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands 452
4Jago Geerts Belgium 441
6Liam Everts Belgium 420
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 562
2Romain Febvre France 459
4Ruben Fernandez Spain 415
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 414
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 390
Full Standings

2023 Souvenir Program

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.

 

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

Spring Creek National

Spring Creek National Race Center

Spring Creek National Injury Report

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Czech Republic

MXGP of Czech Republic Race Center

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Spring Creek Motocross Park
Address: 63633 298th Ave
Millville, MN 55957

Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Spring Creek National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2023 Spring Creek National fan map
2023 Spring Creek National fan map MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

Spring Creek National Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Millville, Minnesota.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

The 2023 Spring Creek National weekend schedule.
The 2023 Spring Creek National weekend schedule. MX Sports Pro Racing
