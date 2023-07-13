Main image by Anthony Carcaramo
The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has officially reached the halfway mark of the season as we have now seen the checkered flag on 12 of the 22 motos this season. Around the mid-point of Pro Motocross is typically when we start hearing whispers of who might be competing for their respective country in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. We also hear rumbles of who will being skipping the event. So, at the RedBud National, I asked the respective 250 and 450 Class podium finishers about their early thoughts on MXoN.
Unfortunately, things are not looking great for Team USA this year.
On home soil last year at RedBud MX, the American trio of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Chase Sexton were victorious, bringing home the Peter Chamberlin Trophy for the first time since 2011. It was a much-needed rebound win, especially after how the 2018 event at RedBud MX went. However, the U.S. roster could look very different this year in Ernée, France.
First off, 2022 450cc AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Eli Tomac is sidelined as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in early May. It was a tough blow to lose the defending supercross champion while he was leading the series in its final stretches, but Tomac being sidelined is also a big loss for this year’s Team USA MXoN roster.
Next up, Justin Cooper. Well, you would expect Cooper to return and that was more than likely the plan—until the MXoN event got rescheduled. The originally date of October 22 was bumped two weeks earlier to October 8 in order to match up with the schedule for the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs. Suddenly, the change cost Team USA its second rider as Cooper is set to get married that day. His fiancée Jillian has posted details of their wedding date overlapping with the new MXoN date, so in the post-race press conference at the RedBud National, we got Cooper on the record saying just that. I asked the three Yamaha teammates (Haiden Deegan, Levi Kitchen, and Cooper) about the possibility of what racing for Team USA would mean to them. Two-time MXoN competitor Cooper’s short and straightforward response was, “I’m out. I’m getting married that day.”
Cooper was on the PulpMX Show on Monday night and talked about the situation again. Check out the clip below.
That leaves the USA for sure without two of out its three riders from last year. How about Chase Sexton? We believe a switch in factory teams will come this off-season, which might leave us without all three of our ’22 riders. Maybe Honda HRC will support Sexton on a CRF450R at MXoN, the machine he has been on for three years now, as opposed so switching to an unfamiliar bike and debuting at MXoN. Maybe his new team would rather him skip the event and start preparations for the 2024 season. The #23 on his jersey will switch to a #1 for AMA Supercross so that will be a factor in this decision on whether to race MXoN or not.
In the RedBud National press conference after the race, Sexton did not say no but he did not say yes either.
“For me, it’s a really special race,” he replied. “Last year was awesome racing here. This year will be obviously in France, so it would be fun. Obviously, we don’t really know until later in the season until the talks start going around, but I guess we’ll see.”
So, without Tomac, Cooper, and Sexton, who would complete the USA roster? Haiden Deegan is currently leading the 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship and is putting together an impressive first full season as a pro. Would the #238 be an option? How about RJ Hampshire? Both riders would be thrilled to represent the U.S. at the event, and you know both of them would hang it all out and leave everything they could on the track.
Maybe KTM’s Aaron Plessinger is an option as well? The Ohio native will be back with Red Bull KTM for 2024 so there will be no team switch holding him back. What about Adam Cianciarulo? Or could Levi Kitchen be an option? Justin Barcia, who—like Plessinger—has competed in the event before, would probably be a safe bet if he was healthy. Barcia has not provided an update since June 20 and there is no timetable on his return to racing. Could the #51 return for a round or two of Pro Motocross and get up to speed enough to make a bid for an MXoN roster spot? We typically see the Team USA roster announced around the Unadilla/Budds Creek National in mid-August. Would it be too late for Barcia to return to racing and get up to speed? Unfortunately, there are more questions than answers at this time.
Who do you think will complete the 2023 Team USA MXoN roster? Give us your Team USA rosters in the comments below.