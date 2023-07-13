The seventh round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be watching the action from the couch.
450 Class
Justin Barcia—Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out
Barcia crashed in Nashville and broke his collarbone. He later somehow broke the plate that’d been installed, delaying his return to racing until late this season.
Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig is out for the summer after undergoing an additional surgery when he learned his arm wasn’t healing after sustaining a broken elbow and hip dislocation in Glendale.
Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.
Justin Rodbell—Achilles Tendon | Out
Rodbell will return for the last four races after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.
Jacob Runkles—Arm | Out
Runkles is out with a broken arm sustained at Thunder Valley.
John Short—Wrist | Out
Short sustained a serious wrist injury in Denver. He underwent surgery and is out for the season.
Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out
There is no return date set for Stewart, who injured his knee while practicing for supercross.
Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac will miss all of Pro Motocross after injuring his Achilles tendon during Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Denver.
Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out
Weltin is out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL.
250 Class
Pierce Brown—Hand, Knee | In
Brown has missed all summer with a broken hand but will return this weekend at Spring Creek.
Guillem Farres—Arm | Out
Farres is out after undergoing surgery to fix a broken arm sustained at Thunder Valley.
Austin Forkner—Knee | In
Forkner will return to racing at Spring Creek after injuring his knee at the supercross season opener in Anaheim.
Chance Hymas—Knee | Out
Hymas is out for the season due to a torn ACL.
Preston Kilroy—Banged Up | In
Kilroy crashed while practicing before RedBud and missed two races. He’s in for Spring Creek.
Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out
Martin is out for the season following a bad break and dislocation of his right wrist at Hangtown.
Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out
McAdoo is out with a dislocated shoulder.
Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out
Mosiman crashed at Hangtown and hurt his shoulder and hit his head. He’s out for the season.
Jett Reynolds – Illness | Out
Reynolds missed Southwick due to food poisoning. He’ll sit out this weekend too as he recovers.
Stilez Robertson—Leg | Out
Robertson is back riding and is expected to return to racing at some point in the next several weeks.
Nick Romano—Knee | Out
Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL.
Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out
Smith sprained his wrist and injured a thumb ligament before RedBud. He’s not expected back in the immediate future.
Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher is out for the summer after he dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone in Atlanta.
Joshua Varize—Collarbone | In
Varize will return to racing at Spring Creek after breaking his collarbone at Thunder Valley.
Robbie Wageman—Shoulder | In
Wageman will be back this weekend after recovering from a separated shoulder.