Austin Forkner Set for Return to Racing, Jett Reynolds Out for Spring Creek National
The following press release is from Kawasaki:
Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Shimoda All About Keeping The Momentum Alive in Millville
Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda looks to continue his winning ways this weekend at Round 7 of the Pro Motocross Championship at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota. After collecting his first moto win at Southwick last weekend, Shimoda is ready to keep the momentum going with another top finish. Teammate Seth Hammaker continues to make improvements in his short time back at the races and has his sights on the podium, while Ryder DiFrancesco looks to have another solid round in Minnesota. While Jett Reynolds plans to sit out this weekend as he recovers from being sick, Austin Forkner will make his return to racing for the first time since Anaheim 1.
Shimoda’s unwavering tenacity for a top finish kept him pushing week after week in spite of facing moments of adversity throughout the first five rounds. That all paid off last weekend with a moto win and his first podium of the season, a result he’s looking to match or beat this weekend in Minnesota. In just two races, Hammaker has proven he is very capable of running with the front riders and as he gets stronger and more comfortable each round, it’s easy to hope that the rider out of Pennsylvania will find a podium finish before the season’s end.
While this is DiFrancesco’s first full season as a pro, he did compete in select rounds last year including the stop at Spring Creek MX Park. The stop was successful as he collected his best finish to date and is excited about returning to the circuit he felt so confident on in 2022. Forkner set out to put in the hard work to make his return before the end of 2023 and he is able to see that goal come to fruition as he lines up for the first time since January.
Iain Southwell, Team Manager:
“We’re hoping the weather holds off for us at Millville. We've got a different rider line this week with Austin making his return to racing. He has been looking great at the practice track the last couple of weeks and we're excited to have him back racing. He will join Jo, Seth, and Ryder. Jett is still getting better after not feeling well enough to race at Southwick and will sit out Millville.”