RedBuuuuuddddd! Easily the most recognizable battle cry on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship calendar, Buchanan, Michigan, is the home of what fans know as RedBud Track 'n Trail. This plot of ground just inside the Michigan border has seen more than its fair share of motocross history. In fact, this is the celebratory 50th anniversary of RedBud! Even that number, though, doesn't do the place justice. Bigger than just the number of years is the historical significance, as RedBud has hosted the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations twice in the last five years, and its position as “America’s National” can’t be overstated. It’s held annually on America’s birthday and if you polled the rest of the motocross world, RedBud is going to be top of mind when it comes to American motocross.
The track has undergone massive changes since inception so many decades ago. RedBud’s base soil is much harder than anyone under 30 years old would ever know. In fact, a quick search on YouTube might shock you as RedBud’s hard packed surface looks or feels nothing like the modern-day racetrack. My first years of racing RedBud were in the late ‘90s and I vividly remember the hardened ruts. To make things more interesting, water trucks would fill those ruts in the early laps of the second moto, too. It was a brutally tough track to navigate as slippery clay met dust maintenance (think Hangtown this year).
Fast forward to 2023 and the above description seems impossible. That clay has been covered by endless truckloads of sand, mixed and blended to a loamy perfection. That second moto water gets absorbed instead of pooling, the slick treachery morphed to maximum traction. Instead of delicately navigating a maze of sun-baked ruts, riders can aggressively attack the track. While some may want more soil diversity in American motocross, I can report first-hand that the changes have been a marked improvement. Some will argue that RedBud is the best track on the circuit in 2023 and that simply wouldn’t have been a realistic claim 25 years ago.
Not only have improvements been made on track, but the entire facility has gotten a facelift. There are multiple viewing grandstands, painted hillsides, grass covered obstacles, and more parking and camping areas than Woodstock. It’s turned into a venue worthy of America’s birthday and one I look forward to each year.
The track this year will see a few changes to celebrate its 50th birthday. The “old” start will return, bending a fast left before a 180 right. I have mixed feelings about this first turn rendition, but I am remaining open minded. The fast left hander required a fearless approach as any handlebar entanglement can send riders careening. I would typically choose a far inside gate, hoping to better determine my fate versus any chaos that could collect me involuntarily.
Another adjustment will be in the approach to the famed LaRocco’s Leap. Many 250 riders have been unable to make the largest jump on the calendar as the 180-corner leading up to it simply didn’t provide enough opportunity. With a fast 90-degree corner now increasing the momentum, watch for 250s to be able to join the party. It still could be a “who’s who” in the small-bore class but there is no doubt that time savings are on the table. For some, it will be their first time ever executing the Leap; a moment that every rider remembers. Choosing to leave the throttle rolled on while launching from a twenty-foot-tall blind take-off is and will always be a moment of truth.
RedBudSaturday, July 1
- QualifyingLiveJuly 1 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 1 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 1 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 1 - 3:15 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 1 - 4:15 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 3 - 2:00 AM
Who’s Hot
The Jett Lawrence train keeps on chugging as he’s undefeated through four rounds.
Adam Cianciarulo showed a lot of upside potential with his speed at High Point Raceway (and podium).
Garrett Marchbanks put in the moto of his young 450 life and looked like the rider many expected him to be.
Whether he goes by HJ, Hunta, or the more traditional Hunter Lawrence, there is no doubt that #96 has come into his own this season.
Tom Vialle showed MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion form in the second moto. For a few laps, he was closing in on Hunter Lawrence.
RJ Hampshire is arguably the most exciting rider to watch in this class. His last lap heroics in the first moto were followed with typical RJ volatility in moto two.
Haiden Deegan continues to impress, leading much of the first moto and putting on a charge in moto two. He has to be considered the most promising of the youth movement.
Who’s Not
Chance Hymas suffered a torn ACL in the week following High Point, putting him out until 2024.
Justin Cooper missed the racing portion of High Point and with it, a slew of championship points. He is back for this weekend’s race though.
Aaron Plessinger got off rhythm at High Point at a venue many expected his best stuff.
Bold Predictions
Honda wins the “best Fourth of July look” for the millionth time in a row.
Aaron Plessinger races the first moto in American flag body paint.
Instead of asking the riders questions, I forego that time to play the national anthem on repeat.
Six Flags announces an RJ Hampshire themed ride launching this winter. Park goers should expect the wildest adventure imaginable.
My Picks
250
Hunter Lawrence
RJ Hampshire
Justin Cooper