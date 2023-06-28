The weekend off in Pro Motocross came at just the right time for Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper, who told us this afternoon he will return to action this weekend at RedBud. JCoop had a scary crash in qualifying at High Point, slamming down in a roller section and landing hard on his motorcycle. Cooper was eventually able to get up and take a ride back to the pits on the back of his bike, but then his throat started to swell up, and instead of heading out for moto one, he was taking a ride to the hospital in an ambulance.

We heard JCoop got the clear from doctors to ride this week, and he told us he rode today (Wednesday) and will race this weekend.

Cooper was second in points before High Point, but he’s now fifth in the 250MX standings after missing round four.