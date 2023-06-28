The first round of the six-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the British GP at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Check out this guide on the full list of teams and rider rosters, TV broadcast info, and a refresher on the format.

Teams/Riders

Ken Roczen is the new face of the WSX championship. In early May, Roczen signed a three-year supercross-only deal to race AMA Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs in the fall along with the WSX championship overseas. He said racing an AMA Pro Motocross Championship event or two is not out of the cards—especially when it comes to stacking qualifying points for the SMX playoff rounds—but he hopes a switch to mostly supercross-only will elongate his professional racing career. Now, two weeks after showing up at the High Point National and leading laps, eventually getting second overall, Roczen will be lining up in Birmingham for the first round of WSX. Roczen, who won the inaugural two round series in 2022, will be defending his title aboard a Pipes Motorsports Group (PMG) Suzuki. Riders like Joey Savatgy, Colt Nichols, Justin Brayton, Cole Seely, Dean Wilson, Josh and Justin Hill, and more will be there to try and challenge Roczen for the 2023 WSX (450cc) title.

As far as the SX2 Class (250cc), Shane McElrath is returning to the Rick Ware Racing (RWR) team as he will run a #1, competing against Max Anstie, Kyle Peters, Chris Blose, Justin Bogle, Mitchell Oldenburg, Mike Alessi, Cullin Park, Enzo Lopes, and more.

The 10-team, 40-rider rosters were finalized June 6, via a press release from WSX promoters SX Global. However, one adjustment has been made to the field: Josh Cartwright is a fill-in rider for the ClubMX Yamaha squad. Cole Thompson suffered a herniation disc in his back, giving Cartwright an SX2 (250cc) spot on the team.

Thompson posted the following:

“Update‼️Around 2 weeks ago I started experiencing pain in my lower back, & throughout my right leg. The pain progressively worsened & everyday life became difficult. MRI results showed a disc herniation with a compressed right S1 nerve root. Now understanding the problem, I can begin to recover & back doing what I love. It’s frustrating not being able to ride but living in constant pain takes a toll on the body. I’m just ready to start feeling better & be 100% again.”