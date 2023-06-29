The fifth round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship happens this weekend at RedBud in Michagan. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.
450 Class
Jason Anderson – Neck | In
Anderson will get back at it this weekend after sustaining a neck injury in Nasvhille.
Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out
Barcia is expected back late in the season after he broke the collarbone plate that had been surgically installed, due to a crash in Nashville.
Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig had hoped to be back around the halfway point of the season after breaking his elbow and dislocating his hip in Glendale, but there were some complications with his arm and it didn’t heal following surgery. He’s since had another surgery and is on the mend, but is out for the immediate future.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Hartranft sustained major injures before the start of supercross and is out for the year.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Rodbell might be back for a couple races at the end of the season, but as of now he’s still out with a torn Achilles tendon.
Jacob Runkles – Arm | Out
Runkles is out after breaking his arm at Thunder Valley.
Chase Sexton — Concussion, Illness | In
Sexton will get back to racing at RedBud after sustaining a concussion while practicing for Hangtown. He also discovered he was dealing with mononucleosis, which contributed to him not returning sooner.
John Short — Wrist | Out
Short injured his wrist in Denver. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Stewart injured his knee while practicing for supercross. There is no expected return date for him at this time.
Eli Tomac – Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac tore his Achilles tendon in Denver and is out for the season.
Robbie Wageman — Shoulder | Out
Wageman is out with a separated shoulder.
Marshal Weltin – Knee | Out
Weltin is out due to a knee injury. He’s scheduled for surgery and is out for the season.
250 Class
Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out
Brown is still out after breaking his hand. He’s expected back this summer, but it’s not going to happen at RedBud.
Justin Cooper – Neck, Throat, Chest | In
Cooper had a big crash at High Point and took a hit to the chest and neck. Shortly after his throat started to close up and he was transported to the hospital. He’s since been cleared and is in for RedBud.
Guillem Farres – Arm | Out
Farres broke his arm in a first-turn crash at Thunder Valley in the first moto. He’s had surgery and is out for the time being.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Forkner is out due to a knee injury sustained in the supercross opener at Anaheim. He's back on the bike and working on his recovery.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | In
Hammaker will return to racing this weekend following a badly broken arm sustained before supercross.
Chance Hymas – Knee | Out
Hymas tore his ACL last week while practicing and will miss the rest of the season
Preston Kilroy – Banged Up | Out
Kilroy crashed while practicing during the week and is out for RedBud. Fortunately he didn’t break anything, he just needs some time off the bike.
Jeremy Martin – Wrist | Out
Martin is out for the season after breaking and dislocating his right wrist at Hangtown.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo is out with a dislocated shoulder.
Michael Mosiman – Shoulder | Out
Mosiman crashed hard at Hangtown and took a blow to his shoulder and head. He’s out for the season.
Jett Reynolds – Banged Up | In
Reynolds missed High Point after crashing hard at Thunder Valley, but will return for RedBud.
Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out
Robertson might return for a few races at the end of the season after breaking his leg in Glendale. He recently got back on a bike.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Romano is likely to miss all of motocross after tearing his ACL before supercross.
Jordon Smith – Wrist, Thumb | Out
Smith crashed during practice last week and sprained his wrist and injured his UCL (thumb ulnar collateral ligament). He should be back at some point, but he’s going to miss a few rounds.
Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher is out for the year due to a dislocated hip and broken collarbone suffered in Atlanta.
Josh Varize – Collarbone | Out
Varize was considering a return for RedBud after after sustaining a broken collarbone in the first moto at Thunder Valley, but he’s not ready yet.