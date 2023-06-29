The fifth round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship happens this weekend at RedBud in Michagan. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Neck | In

Anderson will get back at it this weekend after sustaining a neck injury in Nasvhille.

Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia is expected back late in the season after he broke the collarbone plate that had been surgically installed, due to a crash in Nashville.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig had hoped to be back around the halfway point of the season after breaking his elbow and dislocating his hip in Glendale, but there were some complications with his arm and it didn’t heal following surgery. He’s since had another surgery and is on the mend, but is out for the immediate future.