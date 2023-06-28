Main image by Mitch Kendra
Matti Jorgensen made his pro debut at the High Point National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Father’s Day weekend. The KTM-mounted rider is the latest to take advantage of the rule that allows competitors to race three events or score up to 40 points in an AMA Motocross race but remain eligible for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August. Rule 2.a. in section A. Racer Eligibility And Classification of the Loretta Lynn’s supplemental rules states the following:
A. Racer Eligibility And Classification
2. The following professional licensed racers are eligible to compete in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes only:
a. Racers competing in the Final 40 in Pro Motocross (250 or 450 class) in the current or previous year; Provided, that racers may earn up to 40 Pro Motocross points (250 or 450 class) in the current year, so long as they did not compete in more than 3 professional motocross events prior to the Amateur National. The total number of points earned applies at the time of the entry of the professional motocross event, not after.
Ready to dip his Alpinestars boots into the pro ranks, Jorgensen and his crew stationed their van and pits setup in the rocky paddock at High Point Raceway. In his maiden pro race, the MJ Racing KTM rider was placed in the B group of qualifying, which has its pros and cons. On this day, the #245 lucked out as his group was the first out onto the track, taking to the muddy course at its best. Jorgensen raced a Loretta Lynn’s regional qualifier at High Point Raceway last year and raced an area qualifier there in April as well, but this time it was the full pro track—and a difficult, muddy, and deep one!
“No, it's a lot deeper for sure,” he said after qualifying, comparing the Pro Motocross track versus an amateur race day. “Usually amateur stuff, it's pretty dry and the ruts aren't that deep. Today, the ruts are dragging the frame.”
Still, the rookie put down a 2:21.018 on the first full lap to top the first session. Because times did not improve for the second qualifying sessions with the track’s lines digging deeper Jorgensen’s time actually stood second overall behind only Haiden Deegan’s 2:20.801—in a field of 76 total 250cc riders.
“It went good,” he recapped his qualifying and start to the day. “I went out for my first qualifying session and got out front and put down a quick time. Feeling good.”
Sidenote: it was Jorgensen who battled Deegan at the ’22 The Wick 338 area qualifier, splitting overall and race wins. Then at the regional qualifier at High Point Raceway, Jorgensen was the closest rider to Deegan as well, finishing second overall to Deegan in 250 B and Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C (while also winning the 450 B class that Deegan did not contest). They then went to the Ranch to faceoff months later. Then they landed right next to each other on the starting gate for the first moto in Jorgensen’s pro debut!
“Just get the experience,” he said on his goals for the Pro Motocross rounds prior to Loretta’s. “Do the long motos and see what it's like.”
Despite mud that covered the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania on the day of his debut, the crew did not make many adjustments to Jorgensen’s race machine.
“Nope, just running what I have,” he said. “Just gonna go out there in the motos and see what I can do. Try to stay on the wheels.”
However, his day would unfortunately end quickly. In the first moto, he got off to a good start and was running inside the top 15. Covered completely in mud, he ripped tear offs and battled for positioning as he navigated both the riders and tricky track itself. But the conditions were tough on his machine—so tough, mud caked on and overheated his KTM 250 SX-F when the right radiator hose burst and caused his engine to overheat. Without a spare motor his day was over. A 39-DNS officially gave him 42nd overall.
He hopes by dabbling in Pro Motocross before Loretta Lynn’s, it will give provide a preview of being a full-time pro.
“It was definitely cool to line up at pro national,” Jorgensen recapped his first pro race experience. “The track was a lot worse than I expected but it was also muddy so will be cool to see how they turnout for the next couple races I'll be doing and just learn to race the tracks.”
“That's been my dream since I was little so definitely cool to get to do that,” he said on racing pro in the U.S.
Having raced and ridden both in the U.S. and overseas in Europe, Jorgensen has shared the track with some high caliber names. Scroll through his Instagram and you see photos of him on tracks as a minibike rider with European factory riders, Pauls Jonas, Liam Everts, and Jeffery Herlings, to name a few.
“Hm, on the line it [nerves] actually wasn't as bad as I expected but when I got out there, I was riding a little too tight in the moto and was a little in shock actually being out there,” he stated on anticipating moto one while on the starting gates.
Jorgensen has one Loretta Lynn’s title to his name: the 2021 250 B Limited (2-3-1 moto finishes). In 2022, he claimed the opening moto win in the competitive 250 B class with some big names. He finished 1-8-7 for third overall. In 450 B, he had a bike issue in the first moto, then finished 2-1 for 14th overall. In 2021, he was disqualified for being too young and racing a 450—even though he won the first moto 450 B Limited moto at only 15-years-old. This year he is confident and ready to go.
“I definitely want to go there and do good, but you can only do so much,” he said on his goals for Loretta’s come August. “Just try to come there healthy and stay consistent throughout the week. Stay on the wheels.”
Despite being 17 years old (turning 18 in September), he is confident where he is at and where he is headed. A recent move in training facilities has worked out well for the Denmark native turned Florida resident.
“Yeah, I'm planning on doing a couple of the outdoor nationals before Loretta’s and then do Loretta’s and then full time after that. And I've been training at the Dog Pound [formerly named 83 Compound] with Michael Byrne.”
Since moving to the Dog Pound facility a few months ago in March, each week Jorgensen has the chance to train with Honda HRC’s Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas, as well as Tyson Johnson, Ayden Shive, and amateur Kawasaki standout Drew Adams.
“It's been good,” he said. “There's a lot of fast guys there. You know, you can just learn something by watching them ride. It's good. It's a good group.”
Jorgensen finished first in Open Pro Sport and second in 250 Pro Sport at his regional at RedBud MX in early June. He will make his return to Michigan this weekend for his second pro race. Then, a week of racing at the Ranch for the final time. He plans to then go full-time pro after Loretta Lynn’s and race the last three rounds of Pro Motocross. Although he needs to complete his Supercross Futures points to earn his pro AMA Supercross license, his goal is to be a full-time AMA Supercross and Motocross racer in 2024.
“Not a lot, no,” he said on his supercross experience. “I rode maybe a couple of weeks to a month earlier this year and it's, it's way different.”
“Maybe one round [of Supercross Futures] because I need to get my points,” he continued. “Or, I don't know, maybe Mini O’s because they give them there, just go there and do supercross only. I'm not sure yet. …That is the goal. That [Pro Motocross] and supercross, I’d like to do.”
As far as RedBud this weekend, his stock radiator hoses have been replaced: SamcoSport reached out to Jorgensen, and he will run their hoses from now on. Oh, and he is bringing two bikes this weekend! You may or may not be familiar with the Dane but keep an eye out for the #245 going forward: the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.