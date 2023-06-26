Kelley Takes Gnarly Snowshoe GNCC, Points Lead Is Tied
The wild Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season took another big turn over the weekend as FMF KTM’s Ben Kelley, the 2021 GNCC Champion, scored a clutch win in the toughest race of the season, at the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia. This is a race at a ski resort, so there are massive hills, but it’s the boulders and mud bogs—often mixed together—that make this race so difficult.
“Today was good!” said Kelley. “I’ve struggled with managing my races all year and messed up a little this time, but it’s the track – it’ll reach up and bite you. It was one of those tracks where everyone was making mistakes, so I did what I could to stay up front with the leaders, then by lap three I put a charge on. I extended out to a decent lead, focused on hitting my marks, and I’m proud to return to the top step of the podium and share this with the team.”
Defending GNCC Champion Jordan Ashburn and Kelley’s teammate Johnny Girroir were second and third, respectively.
It’s been an incredible season for GNCC, which featured seven different winners in the first seven rounds, and the points remain incredibly close as the series hits its annual summer break. How close? Well, it’s tied at the top, and third place is just four points behind!
Kelley led the season early but suffered a few tough races, including a mechanical problem, so this win helps him massively in the points. Craig Delong, who led the points coming into the race, took 11th on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. This moved Steward Baylor Jr., who took fourth at Snowshoe on his Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy/KTM, into a tie with Delong for the series lead, and Kelley is fourth points behind them in third.
Three races remain in the season. GNCC will return in September.
Here’s the press release recapping the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC.
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) concluded its ninth round of racing, Yamaha Racing Snowshoe, on Sunday, June 25, atop Cheat Mountain in Snowshoe, West Virginia. Some sunshine made an appearance after rainy conditions were presented to the area throughout the week, it was clear that the tradition of the old Blackwater 100, known as “America’s Toughest Race,” was still alive.
As row one took off, the Snowshoe GNCC event pays tribute to the Blackwater heritage as the race starts “in town” with riders lined up in groups of five or seven on the main road. They start live-engine ever 10 seconds, and are time adjusted based off of what row they begin on. The early lead would go to AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell as they came through on lap one.
However, as they came through on lap two it would be Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy/KTM’s Steward Baylor leading the way. Not far behind them FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley was making the necessary moves towards the front of the pack, and he would move into the lead position by the time they came around to the finish line on lap three. Kelley would continue to hold the lead and push forward for the next two laps. When the checkered flag came out, Kelley would come through with over a minute lead to earn his second win of the season.
Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn would have a consistent race at Snowshoe as he held the number two position for the majority of the race. Ashburn would battle for the lead but would be unable to make a pass stick. He would hold onto second overall at round nine. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir would also have a good race as he continued to battle in the third overall position for the duration of the race. Girroir would come through to round out the podium before summer break.
“Fairly typical Snowshoe here, but gnarlier than previous years, I would say,” said Girroir. “The focus was on standing up and really making sure I hit my marks all race long. I had fun, stood up a lot, rode smooth and got into some battles, but overall, it was a great day, and a big thanks to the team.”
After briefly holding the lead, Baylor would have to make a long pit stop to have a rear tire changed. He could get back out on the track and continue to charge, making his way up to fourth overall for the day. Baylor Jr. now sits tied in the points standings for the National Championship. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would round out the top five overall finishers on the day as he worked his way up from seventh.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong, who is now tied with Baylor in the points standings for first, did not have the race he hoped for at Snowshoe as he came through sixth in XC1 and 11th overall on the day. His teammate, Trevor Bollinger would come through in seventh with a 15th overall finishing position.
"Tough day on the Mountain," said Delong. "I trained the past two weeks in the rocks, walked the track and bicycled what I could, but man, it was just one of those days for me. I’m not satisfied with the race, but we’re still sitting tied for the points lead and in the hunt. Onto the next one, thanks to the entire team supporting me through it all."
Battling back after running outside the top 10 for the majority of the day was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang. As he came through to the finish, he would cross the line eighth in the XC1 Open Pro class. GASGAS/FXR Moto/Scott Goggle’s Layne Michael would come through behind Strang to earn ninth in the class, while Enduro Engineering/GASGAS’ Joshua Toth made an appearance at the GNCC event to round out the top 10 in XC1. Unfortunately for Russell he would only be able to complete three laps before having to retire from the race.
AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper earned his second-straight XC2 250 Pro class win of the season atop Snowshoe Mountain Resort. However, Draper would battle throughout the day with Phoenix Racing Honda’s Ruy Barbosa as they swapped the lead position for a brief period. Draper would soon regain the lead and come through to earn the win, while Barbosa would hold onto second in the class when the checkered flag flew. FMF/RPM KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan would find himself in podium contention once again after working his way up from a seventh place start to the day. Riordan would make the pass for third on the last lap and hold onto until he reached the checkered flag.
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Bonecutter Off-Road/Steel City Mens Clinic/XC Gear’s Thorn Devlin returning to the GNCC races and earning the class win after leading all five laps of the race. Carolina XC/Moose Racing/KTM’s Zack Hayes would work his way up to second in the class after a fourth place start to the day. Osburn Off-Road/JDP Suspension/Bell Helmet’s Jayce Knopp would steadily work his way up through the pack and round out the FMF XC3 podium with a third place finish on the day.
Earning the Snowshoe GNCC Top Amateur Honors was Nicholas Defeo of the 4-Stroke A Lites class as he earned the class win and came through 14th overall on the day. Cooper Jones would come through to earn second Top Amateur as he earned the 250 A class win and finished 18th overall. Michael Delosa finished second in the 250 A class and 22nd overall, earning himself the final spot atop the Top Amateur podium.
As the morning race got underway and the WXC racers took off it was AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer getting out front early in the race. Archer would continue to push and place a gap out front as the race wore on. As the checkered flag flew Archer would come through to earn her sixth win of the season.
GASGAS/Over and Out/RG Factory Racing’s Rachel Gutish would hold onto second for the duration of the race, even after a slight mechanical issue would set her back from making a push to battle for the lead. Raines Riding University/Yamaha Racing’s Prestin Raines would swap the third place position multiple times with Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede. However, Raines would hold on to earn her second podium of the season with a third in the WXC class.
Gary Fridley of the Super Senior A class would come through to earn second overall in the race behind Archer, and Tucker Kenreigh would earn third overall and first in the 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) class.
In the Youth Race it was Ryan Amancio coming away with the overall win at Snowshoe, followed by James Jenkins and Canyon Richards rounding out the top three overall finishers. All three also completed the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class podium.
Doc Smith would come through to earn the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win, while Ethan Harwell and Brayden Baisley rounded out the YXC2 top three finishers. Ryder Sigety claimed the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win, Ryder Reick earned the 85 (12-13) class win, Brody Boland would earn the 85 (7-11) class win, Tucker Aldrich brought home the 65 (10-11) class win, Jace Mitchell claimed the 65 (9) class win and Tripp Lewis earned the 65 (7-8) class win. Addison Harris clinched the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, Sahara Robinson would earn the Girls 85 (7-13) class win, Aubrey Tsakanikas would take home the Girls 65 (7-11) class win while Peyton Robinson earned the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.
Snowshoe GNCC Results
Snowshoe - Overall RaceJune 23, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:47:29.772
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:49:17.980
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:49:31.452
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|4
|Steward Baylor
|02:51:03.532
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|5
|Grant Baylor
|02:53:05.274
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
Snowshoe - XC2 Pro RaceJune 23, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Liam Draper
|02:53:43.078
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:55:09.056
|Chile
|Honda
|3
|Angus Riordan
|02:55:31.012
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|4
|Grant Davis
|02:56:44.312
|KTM
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:57:00.278
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Thorn Devlin
|03:05:22.419
|Tamaqua, PA
|GasGas
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:15:54.395
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Jayce A Knopp
|03:22:05.356
|Mineral Wells, WV
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jhak Walker
|03:27:43.820
|Morrisonville, IL
|Husqvarna
|5
|Van Gosselin
|03:28:29.059
|Pownal, VT
|KTM
Snowshoe - WXC RaceJune 23, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:42:38.629
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|01:54:10.795
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|3
|Prestin Raines
|01:54:19.899
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|4
|Korie Steede
|01:54:28.159
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:05:14.210
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|178
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|178
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|174
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|153
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|130
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|194
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|177
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|176
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|145
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|217
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|186
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|4
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|170
|5
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|142
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|255
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|213
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|196
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|160
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|138