Main image: 2022 U.S. ISDE team, photo by Mary Rinell

The following press is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

American Motorcyclist Association Announces 2023 U.S. ISDE Team

10 World, Junior and Women’s Trophy riders — and 21 Club Team riders — to represent the United States at the 2023 FIM International Six Days Enduro

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association proudly announces the 10 Trophy riders and 21 Club Team riders who will represent the United States at the 97th FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), which takes place Nov. 6-11 in San Juan, Argentina — the fifth time the ISDE has been held in South America.

The 10 Trophy riders will compete as the U.S. World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams. Every country participating in the ISDE is allowed four riders on its World Trophy Team, three riders age 23 or younger on its Junior Trophy Team, and three female riders on its Women’s team.

The U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team won in 2021, and previously had won in 2019 and 2007. The U.S. World Trophy Team last won the ISDE in 2019, which was the second ISDE World Trophy title for the United States. The U.S. Junior World Trophy Team last won in Argentina in 2014.

The 2023 U.S. World Trophy Team includes Taylor Robert, Johnny Girroir, Dante Oliveira and Cole Martinez.

“I’m looking forward to some redemption after our last year’s performance in France,” said KTM Director of Offroad Racing and ISDE Team Manager, Anti Kallonen, “and I can assure you, so are our riders. We have started our preparation now and will continue it until the end with only one goal in mind.”

“I’m pleased with the teams we were able to build,” Kallonen added. “Our Trophy team consists of four of the fastest riders in the country for the style of racing and terrain we will have in Argentina.”

The 2023 U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team includes Brandy Richards, Rachel Gutish and Korie Steede.

“I’m happy to announce we are bringing back the same Women’s team as last year,” said Kallonen. “They are hungry for redemption, and I expect great performances from all three riders.”

The 2023 U.S. Junior World Trophy Team, made up of riders age 23 and younger, includes Mateo Oliveira, Kai Aiello and Grant Davis.

“Our Junior Trophy team is expected to perform well, and a championship is long overdue. The last time we won the category was actually in San Juan, Argentina, in 2014,” Kallonen said.

The AMA’s two three-day qualifiers — one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast — resulted in the qualification of 16 individuals, while five riders were selected by the ISDE committee. Club teams and riders include:

Team XC Gear:

Josh Toth

Ryan Surratt

Austin Serpa

Team GTBN:

Jaden Dahners

Nathan Ferderer

Thorn Devlin

Team Missouri Mudders:

Jhak Walker

Trevor Maley

Cade Henderson

Team BRAAPtastic.com:

Zachary Toth

Preston Campbell

Axel Pearson

Team Steve Hatch Racing POTM:

Jackson Davis

Hunter Smith

Chase Bright

Team Eric Cleveland Memorial:

Kyle Tichenor

Nolan Cate

Ava Silvestri

Team The Elizabeth Scott Community:

Rick Emerson

Jeremy Shoning

John Beal

“Argentina has proven to be a demanding and challenging place for the ISDE in the past,” said AMA Offroad Manager Michael Jolly. “This year the event will be held at the same location as in 2014. This year’s qualifier events were scheduled to reflect Argentina’s terrain, allowing us to find the very best riders for the job. I believe our Club Teams will perform exceptionally, and they are expected to be in contention for the overall Club Team win.”

Club Team riders have started raising money to support their efforts to attend the 2023 ISDE. Check with individual riders on these teams to discover how you can help support their quest to represent the United States in Argentina this November.

The AMA’s ISDE effort would be impossible without the support of the ISDE Advisory Committee, which includes Jay and Jarred Hall, AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jeff Fredette, Eric Fredette, Dave Chamberline, and Asa Abel, and the event’s current sponsors. Sponsors include KTM, BI-CON, FMF, Motorex, Rabaconda, Arai Helmets and Motion Pro.

To learn more about the U.S. ISDE team, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/isde/.

Those planning to travel and stay with the U.S. team can register at https://form.jotform.com/amatech/2023-ama-isde-registration. The deadline for registration is July 10.