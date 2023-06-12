Jeffrey Herlings Injures Neck in MXGP of Germany Crash

After missing all of last season with injury, Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings has engaged in a heated battle with Red Bull GasGas rider Jorge Prado for the FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP points lead this year. After taking sweep of the weekend at the previous round, Herlings moved into the lead briefly in moto one at the Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany on Sunday before cross-rutting on the exit of a corner and going over the bars.

Herlings got up pretty quickly, but was soon seen circulating the track slowly. He salvaged one point in that moto, but did not line up for moto two. KTM's social media has cited neck pain for Herlings, but no details are yet available.

Said a KTM press release: