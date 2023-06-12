Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Jeffrey Herlings Injures Neck in MXGP of Germany Crash

June 12, 2023 10:20am
Jeffrey Herlings Injures Neck in MXGP of Germany Crash

After missing all of last season with injury, Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings has engaged in a heated battle with Red Bull GasGas rider Jorge Prado for the FIM  Motocross World Championship MXGP points lead this year. After taking sweep of the weekend at the previous round, Herlings moved into the lead briefly in moto one at the Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany on Sunday before cross-rutting on the exit of a corner and going over the bars.

Herlings got up pretty quickly, but was soon seen circulating the track slowly. He salvaged one point in that moto, but did not line up for moto two. KTM's social media has cited neck pain for Herlings, but no details are yet available.

Said a KTM press release:

Herlings went 1-1 at Talkessel in 2018 and then finished 2nd overall in his last appearance at the track in 2021. He took a conservative 4th place in the RAM Qualification Heat on Saturday and then indulged in an entertaining battle with Jorge Prado and Jeremy Seewer in the first moto. Four laps before the end the Dutchman, while leading from Prado, crashed after becoming cross-rutted and landed heavily. He was able to remount and cruised the rest of the distance to salvage one point for 20th but could not take to the gate for the second race due to neck pain and left the circuit for more detailed medical checks. After the conclusion of the Grand Prix, Jeffrey is 2nd in the standings and 67 points behind Prado.

