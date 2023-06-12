Jeffrey Herlings Injures Neck in MXGP of Germany Crash
After missing all of last season with injury, Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings has engaged in a heated battle with Red Bull GasGas rider Jorge Prado for the FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP points lead this year. After taking sweep of the weekend at the previous round, Herlings moved into the lead briefly in moto one at the Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany on Sunday before cross-rutting on the exit of a corner and going over the bars.
Herlings got up pretty quickly, but was soon seen circulating the track slowly. He salvaged one point in that moto, but did not line up for moto two. KTM's social media has cited neck pain for Herlings, but no details are yet available.
Said a KTM press release:
Herlings went 1-1 at Talkessel in 2018 and then finished 2nd overall in his last appearance at the track in 2021. He took a conservative 4th place in the RAM Qualification Heat on Saturday and then indulged in an entertaining battle with Jorge Prado and Jeremy Seewer in the first moto. Four laps before the end the Dutchman, while leading from Prado, crashed after becoming cross-rutted and landed heavily. He was able to remount and cruised the rest of the distance to salvage one point for 20th but could not take to the gate for the second race due to neck pain and left the circuit for more detailed medical checks. After the conclusion of the Grand Prix, Jeffrey is 2nd in the standings and 67 points behind Prado.