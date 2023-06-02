FXR Releases 2023.5 Revo Pro Liberty Gear

The following press release is from FXR:

2023.5 REVO PRO LIBERTY

Summer is here, and that means Pro Motocross, sun-filled days, and RedBudddd!

In the Spirit of America, FXR is stoked to announce the All New 2023.5 REVO PRO LE Liberty Kit. This symbol of patriotism combines the highest level of FXR performance and breathability with our perforated Omni-Stretch materials. The 2023 FXR REVO PRO LE collection continues to set industry standards in fit, finish, durability, and performance. This summer let the Stars and Stripes wave proudly at a track near you.

2023.5 REVO PRO LIBERTY JERSEY / PANT

The REVO PRO LIBERTY jersey’s hybrid vented material offers maximum airflow and maximum flex. This increased breathability gives you the freedom to move and helps maintain a lower core temperature—perfect for when things get heated mid-race. With a slim fit design, a drop-tail hem and long length, you’ll be tucked and ready off the line. Add the REVO PRO pants for the perfect kit. With an all-new, industry-first auto buckle front closure system added to our already popular Hook and Loop side hip adjusters, the fit is entirely customizable and entirely secure. Both the jersey and pants come in fade-free sublimation prints to keep you looking your best from practice to the podium.

For more information, visit: https://fxrracing.com/pages/current-fxr-moto-kits