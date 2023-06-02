Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Full Schedule

FXR Releases 2023.5 Revo Pro Liberty Gear

June 2, 2023 8:05am | by:
FXR Releases 2023.5 Revo Pro Liberty Gear

The following press release is from FXR:

2023.5 REVO PRO LIBERTY

Summer is here, and that means Pro Motocross, sun-filled days, and RedBudddd!

In the Spirit of America, FXR is stoked to announce the All New 2023.5 REVO PRO LE Liberty Kit. This symbol of patriotism combines the highest level of FXR performance and breathability with our perforated Omni-Stretch materials. The 2023 FXR REVO PRO LE collection continues to set industry standards in fit, finish, durability, and performance. This summer let the Stars and Stripes wave proudly at a track near you.

2023.5 REVO PRO LIBERTY JERSEY / PANT 

The REVO PRO LIBERTY jersey’s hybrid vented material offers maximum airflow and maximum flex. This increased breathability gives you the freedom to move and helps maintain a lower core temperature—perfect for when things get heated mid-race. With a slim fit design, a drop-tail hem and long length, you’ll be tucked and ready off the line. Add the REVO PRO pants for the perfect kit. With an all-new, industry-first auto buckle front closure system added to our already popular Hook and Loop side hip adjusters, the fit is entirely customizable and entirely secure. Both the jersey and pants come in fade-free sublimation prints to keep you looking your best from practice to the podium.

For more information, visit: https://fxrracing.com/pages/current-fxr-moto-kits

