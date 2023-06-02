Join X-Roads Buena Vista for August 9-15 2023 Riding Adventure

The following press release is from X-Roads Buena Vista:

X-Roads BV has grown into the Premiere Colorado Off-Road Motorcycle Club event in the Heart of the Rocky Mountains. That any competent riders can Join. No invitation required. Just join the Club and you're in.

Now in its 11th year, X-Roads BV offers multiple loops for all 3 Disciplines. Dual Sport, Singletrack & Adventure. Navigate with phone compatible Ride with GPS Tracks. Ride for 6 Days, on 30 plus loops of your choice. No official start time each day. Enjoy the enthusiasm of Like-minded individuals. The Club will insist everyone use the buddy system for safety.

Challenging Hero Dual Sport and Singletrack loops are on-tap, or easy, I just want to enjoy myself Dual Sport and Adventure rides are plentiful. You could even ride a 2-day Adventure loop up and around Pikes Peak. On old Railroad lines.

X-Roads stages and camps on private property with Arkansas River access, and 2 creeks. 4 miles from downtown Buena Vista. Johnson Village is 1 mile away, with fuel, liquor and a Domino’s Pizza, so you’re not out in the middle of nowhere.

Exit Tours MC, the club that has hosted this event since 2012, is a Colorado Non-Profit. Join the club and your first ride is $425 in 2023.

Club Membership includes: 6 Days of camping & staging. Multiple loops that clover-leaf back to the staging area on the Continental Divide. 2 Breakfasts, Sat. Night dinner & adult beverages. T-Shirt, Participant pin, Ride with GPS Club membership. Campfires and competent other club members to ride with.

On Sunday night the Club has rented the Infinity Pool at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort, for drinks and soaking. Included.

Step out of your comfort zone and come ride. This Club ride is limited to fewer than 75 members. In the middle of August. When it is cool and green in the Rocky Mountains. And on the edge of Monsoon season, so the trails will be moist.

What is competent? “If you have to ask if you can ride over some high Rocky Mountain Jeep roads, you probably don’t have the skills to do it. Even if you have ridden all the toughest trails in Iowa”.

Read More: https://advtours.com/x-roads-buena-vista/

Sign-Up: https://form.jotform.com/exittoursmc/x-roads--buena-vista

Club Home page: http://exittours.org

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bvxroads