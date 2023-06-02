Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview round two of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown. Hear from Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle, Jordon Smith, Jeremy Martin, Garrett Marchbanks, Preston Kilroy, Joshua Varize, Maximus Vohland, Michael Mosiman, Guillem Farres, Fredrik Noren, and Marshal Weltin. All that and more on this edition of First Look presented by 6D Helmets.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

