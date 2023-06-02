Racerhead #22

Family Affairs (DC)

Congratulations to Dazzy and Emma Lawrence, as well as their other son Tate, on accomplishing something no other parents or family has ever done in AMA Motocross or AMA Supercross. Their two sons, Hunter and Jett, won their respective classes on the same day, at the same race. It's something that racing families have been trying to do for years. Going all the way back to 1972, the first year of AMA Pro Motocross and the original fast brothers in Dewayne and Gary Jones, this was an unprecedented feat by the family Lawrence. The Jones boys did not do it (though they finished 1-2 at a national in '73), nor did the Grossi brothers, Bob and Billy, though they each won an outdoor national, just not on the same day. The Wanket brothers (Pete and Tony) never quite made it to the top level in racing, and while the Pomeroy (Jim and Ron) and the Sun (Chuck and Ron) brothers were good, only one in each family was fast enough to win an AMA National. Like the Suns and the Pomeroys, the Larson brothers (Mike and Phil) were fast northwesterners, but never quite winners at the elite level. Later on would come the Hill brothers, Josh and Justin, out of the PNW and each would win races in AMA Supercross, and both had top-ten rides this season, but not anywhere near what the Lawrence brothers just did. The closest in America is probably the Stewart brothers, as both James and Malcolm won 125/250SX titles, and James is among the all-time greats, but Malcolm has yet to win a big 450 race. The Hahn brothers, Tommy and Will, each had good success and race wins, with Tommy winning an outdoor national and Will several small bore supercross races and a title, but they were also a notch below the Lawrence brothers. Each of the Vohland brothers from NorCal won 125SX races, and Tallon and Tyson were the first brothers to share a podium ('91 Houston), and while Tallon went on to win multiple GP races and 125 Nationals, older brother Tyson did not have the same success (though Tallon's son Maximus seems to be on the verge of winning on the Red Bull KTM team). The Alessis, the Storbecks, the Bowens, the Hinkles, the Bigelows... Some shining moments, but nothing like what we're seeing now.

The closest brothers at the level of the Lawrences come from Europe. There were four Geboers brothers from Belgium, all of whom raced, and two of them were exceptional. Sylvain Geboers is on the very short list of fastest men to never win the FIM World Championship, along with Jaroslav Falta, Vladimir Kavinov, Andre Vromans, Kurt Nicoll, Clement Desalle, and most recently, Jeremy Seewer. But Eric Geboers was a five-time FIM World Champion and one of the all-time greats. Both Geboers brothers won multiple GPs, and then added even more when they started up their highly-successful race team.

And then there are the only brothers who ever did something comparable to Hunter and Jett, and that's Sebastien and Christophe Pourcel. On the same day in 2007 they won their respective classes in the Grand Prix of Italy at Faenza, Sebastien topping the MX1 (450) class with 1-1 scores while little brother Christophe went 2-1 to top Antonio Cairoli in MX2 (250). No other brothers have ever won their respective GP classes on the same day, and until last Saturday, no brothers had ever won an AMA Pro Motocross race on the same day.

BTW, this was also the first time Australians topped both classes at an outdoor national.