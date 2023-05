Below is the full press release from GasGas.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Welcomes Caden Braswell

Set To Contest The Opening Four Rounds Of The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing will welcome Caden Braswell alongside Michael Mosiman in the opening four rounds of the upcoming 2023 Pro Motocross Championship!

Beginning with Round 1 of the season in Pala, California, this Saturday, May 27, Braswell will be equipped with our GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition in the 250MX category.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing signs Caden Braswell as a fill-in rider

Deal will span the first four rounds of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 19-year-old was previously part of the GASGAS amateur program with immense success

Braswell was the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient following the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, where he won the 250 Pro Sport overall as part of the GASGAS amateur program last year.

The 19-year-old from Shalimar, Florida, gained experience at the professional level during the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, earning a season-best Main Event result of 10th at Atlanta in the 250SX East category. Now, he will turn his attention to the outdoors upon return to GASGAS!

"I'm looking forward to racing for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing in the first four rounds of Pro Motocross. My goals are to do my best and I'm excited for the gates to drop on the 2023 season!"

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing looks forward to starting the season with Braswell, who has strong ties to both Troy Lee Designs and GASGAS from his highly-successful amateur career. Preparations are in full swing ahead of this weekend's season opener.

Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager:

"We're very excited to have Caden Braswell onboard our MC 250F Factory Edition for the first four rounds of Pro Motocross. We have had a long relationship with Caden, he's a great kid and works hard, so it's exciting for him to have this opportunity and to see what he can do."

The addition of Braswell will see him line up with the returning Michael Mosiman in 250MX as a fill-in rider for the injured Pierce Brown, while Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing 450MX regular Justin Barcia also continues to recover from injuries sustained late in the AMA Supercross Championship.