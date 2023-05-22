Last week, we learned the Phoenix Honda Racing team would not be racing the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In an Instagram post, the team also announced they had also parted ways with AMA Supercross and Motocross rookie Caden Braswell—although on good terms. Last week, Braswell was seen testing a GasGas at public tracks in California.
With Pierce Brown injured and sidelined for the first few Pro Motocross rounds, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team announced Braswell will serve as a fill-in for the first four rounds.
Brown suffered a broken hand ahead of the Denver SX that sidelined him for the final two events of the supercross season. Michael Mosiman was sidelined for the latter half of supercross with a concussion, but he is expected to be ready for Pro Motocross. Sole 450cc rider Justin Barcia suffered a crash that resulted in a broken shoulder, collarbone, and two ribs at the Nashville Supercross that kept him out of the final two supercross events as well.
In his rookie AMA Supercross season, Braswell made six main event starts and recorded finishes of 12-20-17-12-10-15 en route to finishing 18th in the 250SX East Region standings. But Braswell is no stranger to the GasGas MC 250F. In his final season as an amateur in 2022, Braswell competed on a GasGas machine, earning the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
Below is the full press release from GasGas.
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing will welcome Caden Braswell alongside Michael Mosiman in the opening four rounds of the upcoming 2023 Pro Motocross Championship!
Beginning with Round 1 of the season in Pala, California, this Saturday, May 27, Braswell will be equipped with our GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition in the 250MX category.
Braswell was the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient following the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, where he won the 250 Pro Sport overall as part of the GASGAS amateur program last year.
The 19-year-old from Shalimar, Florida, gained experience at the professional level during the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, earning a season-best Main Event result of 10th at Atlanta in the 250SX East category. Now, he will turn his attention to the outdoors upon return to GASGAS!
Caden Braswell:
"I'm looking forward to racing for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing in the first four rounds of Pro Motocross. My goals are to do my best and I'm excited for the gates to drop on the 2023 season!"
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing looks forward to starting the season with Braswell, who has strong ties to both Troy Lee Designs and GASGAS from his highly-successful amateur career. Preparations are in full swing ahead of this weekend's season opener.
Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager:
"We're very excited to have Caden Braswell onboard our MC 250F Factory Edition for the first four rounds of Pro Motocross. We have had a long relationship with Caden, he's a great kid and works hard, so it's exciting for him to have this opportunity and to see what he can do."
The addition of Braswell will see him line up with the returning Michael Mosiman in 250MX as a fill-in rider for the injured Pierce Brown, while Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing 450MX regular Justin Barcia also continues to recover from injuries sustained late in the AMA Supercross Championship.