Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia Provide Injury Updates

Following a tough weekend of Monster Energy AMA Supercross where a handful of 450SX riders went down with injury, we have a few detailed updates. Initially, Racer X learned Cooper Webb had suffered a concussion and would be out for the final two supercross rounds, as would Justin Barcia, who suffered a broken collarbone.

Yesterday we learned Jason Anderson suffered a neck injury of his own that will sideline him for at least the final two rounds of SX as well. Benny Bloss (broken collarbone) and Grant Harlan (shoulder injury) also suffered crashes that will likely sideline them for a few weeks.

This morning, both Webb and Barcia provided detailed updates via Instagram videos on their respective profiles.

Webb posted that he visited with a neurologist yesterday and will be off the bike for at least six-to-eight weeks. He said other scans of his back, neck, and collarbone were all good, although he has some bruising in those areas. The #2 stated it was unfortunate how his season ended, still being in the title fight with only three rounds remaining, but he hangs his hat high at the end of the day. Webb also states he hopes to be ready for a few rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with hopes of “coming in hot” for the inaugural three rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) to cap off the AMA SX and MX calendar year. Eight weeks from now would be about June 29. The RedBud National (round five) is July 1, the Southwick National (round six) is July 8, and the Washougal National (round seven) is July 22, but those could be quick turnarounds for Webb with limited time back on the bike. That is again, if things go according to plan. Read and/or watch his full video below.

Webb’s caption read:

“I wanted to share a quick update with you guys on Nashville and be transparent on what is next for me. It was cool to see so many people reach out this week. Shows how awesome our little sport is 👊🏽”

In the video, Webb said the following: