Redux: News and Notes From Denver

Redux News and Notes From Denver

May 11, 2023 1:15pm
by:

RJ’s 2nd

RJ Hampshire picked up his second career 250SX main event win. After entering the 2023 season with seven total 250SX podiums in his career, Hampshire claimed his sixth podium of the 2023 season at the eighth round of the 250SX West Region (of nine rounds). Hampshire will have one more opportunity to podium this season—the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown finale in Salt Lake City, Utah—as the #24 will likely finish second in the 250SX West Region Championship.

3rd for #43

After battling with Hampshire for the race lead, Levi Kitchen brought home second place in the main event. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider claimed his third podium of the season, which came in his tenth career 250SX main event start. Kitchen’s ten 250SX main event starts have seen results of 9-22-7-21-1-4-6-3-12-2.

8th Top-Three for #18

Jett Lawrence earned third place in the 250SX Class on the night, which was his eighth podium finish of the season. He is the only rider in the 250SX West Region to finish on the podium in every event so far. His brother Hunter, who clinched the 250SX East Region title one round early, is the only rider in his region to claim a podium finish in all of his race so far this season (nine for Hunter).

  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence and his mechanic Christien Ducharme Align Media

4th for Jett

And with Jett finishing third, the Australian clinched the 250SX West Region one round early. Jett Lawrence has now earned four straight 250cc championships:

2021 250 Class of AMA Motocross
2022 250SX East Region of AMA Supercross
2022 250 Class of AMA Motocross
2023 250SX West Region of AMA Supercross

Jett claiming the 250SX East Region last year then the 250SX West Region this year means he becomes the first rider to claim back-to-back titles on opposite coasts since Grant Langston won the 2005 125SX East Region title then claimed the 2006 125SX West Region title the following year.

From -18 to +7

Chase Sexton claimed the 450SX main event win—his fifth of the season and sixth of his career. Sexton’s win, paired with Eli Tomac’s Achilles tendon injury, 22nd-place finish, and season-ending injury, allowed Sexton to take over the 450SX points lead. Sexton entered the day with an-18 point deficit to P1, but he left with a seven-point advantage over P2.

Sexton will enter the finale with his seven-point lead over Tomac (the only rider mathematically still in the championship), although ET3 has undergone surgery and we do not expect to see him lineup in Utah.

Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton Align Media

Check out this cool post from our buddy Brett Smith over at We Went Fast.

If you remember, Sexton took over the 250SX East Region points lead in the penultimate round of the 2019 season and entered the finale with the red plates on his Honda for the first time all season. He went on to finish the showdown fourth that night and took the #1E plate. Although different circumstances, the same will be the case for Sexton this year: taking over the points lead heading into the finale. 

Podium for #9

Adam Cianciarulo earned his first podium of the season as the #9 finished in third place. AC’s fourth career 450SX podium came in his 33rd main event start. Cianciarulo—whose last podium in either AMA SX or MX came at the 2021 High Point National—was emotional on the podium afterwards, saying he was not sure if he would ever podium again. After earning his last SX podium finish at the 2021 Houston 3 SX (third that night), Cianciarulo returned to the 450SX podium 833 days later (or two years, three months, and 13 days) in Colorado.

AC’s Last Podiums

AMA Motocross

2nd overall at 2021 High Point National on June 19, 2021

AMA Supercross

3rd at 2021 Houston 3 SX on January 23, 2021

Other Random Stuff

Top-Ten Brothers

For the second week in a row, both Hill brothers finished inside the top ten in the 450SX main event. This is the third time this has happened so far this season:

  • Detroit SX (Justin seventh, Josh tenth)
  • Nashville SX (Justin fifth, Josh tenth)
  • Denver SX (Justin with a new 450SX career-best fourth, Josh seventh)

Third Brand to Win in ‘23

Hampshire claiming the Denver SX 250SX main event wins means Husqvarna becomes only the third different OEM to win a main in the 16 rounds of 250SX completed so far this season.

Honda: 13 wins
Yamaha: 2 wins
Husqvarna: 1 win

28 Laps

The Denver Supercross 450SX main event saw the race winner (Sexton) complete 28 total laps. That is the most total laps by a race winner in a single main event since Cooper Webb won the 2021 finale by completing 29 total laps.

Since the start of the 2021 season, there have been nine total 450SX main events with at least 27 laps completed by the race winner.

Most laps completed in a main event the last three seasons:

29 laps | 2021 Salt Lake City SX | Winner: Cooper Webb
29 laps | 2021 Houston 2 SX | Winner: Eli Tomac
28 laps | 2023 Denver SX | Winner: Chase Sexton
28 laps | 2021 Arlington 1 SX | Winner: Cooper Webb
28 laps | 2021 Houston 1 SX | Winner: Justin Barcia
27 laps | 2023 Indianapolis SX | Winner: Ken Roczen
27 laps | 2022 Indianapolis SX | Winner: Eli Tomac
27 laps | 2022 Detroit SX | Winner: Eli Tomac
27 laps | 2021 Indianapolis 1 SX | Winner: Ken Roczen

Career bests

250SX

RJ Hampshire | 1st (second career 250SX win)
Enzo Lopes | 4th (ties career best)
Max Miller | 14th

450SX

Justin Hill | 4th
Shane McElrath | 5th
Grant Harlan | 9th (despite dislocating his shoulder last week in Nashville)
Anthony Rodriguez | 11th
Josh Cartwright | 12th (also won the Yamaha/PulpMX LCQ Challenge exhibition race on Friday)
Michael Hicks | 15th (first ever 450SX main event)
Devin Simonson | 16th (third straight 450SX main event)
Lane Shaw | 19th (first ever 450SX main event)

Post-Race Penalty Report

We published post-race rider quotes in a separate post yesterday. Check those out here if you missed it.

Vlogs

Kevin Moranz

Shane McElrath

Joan Cros

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Weege Show

Bubba’s World Podcast Rewind 

