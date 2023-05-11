The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) season continues to evolve as one of the most unique seasons in the nearly 49-year history of the series. Ironman Raceway would play host to round six of the season and would continue to produce even more unique storylines from the season. Here are a few things we learned from the Hoosier GNCC.

Six-For-Six

History was made at round five, with five different winners in five different rounds. Heading into round six, many folks were beginning to think there just might be the first repeat winner of the season in the form of, well, any of those five guys who had previously won. At the same time, there are also previous race winners who were not among those five.

Conditions were nearly perfect during Saturday’s ATV race but heavy rain fell late Saturday night and into Sunday morning making for a tough and grueling racecourse. By the time the afternoon bike racers took to the course, some sections had come around, but a lot of the track was still covered in sloppy, slick mud with some deep holes to contend with as well. This would ultimately play a factor for several riders.