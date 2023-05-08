Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 16th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Denver Supercross was the eighth round (of nine) of the 250SX West Region Championship. It was also the 16th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed his second career 250SX main event win (his first of the 2023 season). Jett Lawrence claimed third place in the 250SX main event and clinched the 2023 250SX West Region title one round early.

In the 450SX main event, Eli Tomac suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and had to pull off the track while in the race lead. Chase Sexton (Honda) took the 450SX main event and also took over the 450SX championship with one round remaining.

Check out the post-race videos for the Denver Supercross.

Denver Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class