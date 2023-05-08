Make that six different winners in six rounds for the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, which has to be an all-time record. That’s unofficial, but we don’t need to look it up because there’s no way the 13-round series has ever gone six races deep without a repeat winner, because this is just craziness.

The list of winners runs the full gamut, from usual contenders like Ben Kelley and Stu Baylor, to new winners like Craig Delong, veterans like Ricky Russell and Grant Baylor, and now a first-time winner in XC1 rookie Jonathan Girroir. Interestingly, defending GNCC National Champion Jordan Ashburn hasn’t won a race yet this year, but he led over the weekend in Indiana before running into mechanical problems. So, there’s a great chance of a seventh winner this season if the champ can make it happen.

Kelley, the 2021 GNCC Champion, narrowly leads the GNCC points over DeLong and Stu Baylor. They’re just six points apart as the series nears halfway.

Here's the recap of Sunday’s Hoosier GNCC, courtesy of a GNCC Racing press release and Girroir’s FMF KTM factory off-road team.

AMSOIL Hoosier: Motorcycle Race Report

Six Races, Six Different Winners as Girroir Earns Overall Win

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship (GNCC Racing) saw completely different conditions on day two of the AMSOIL Hoosier event. The rain fell overnight causing muddy, slick conditions on Sunday morning, but as the sun came out throughout the afternoon hours the mud was becoming tacky for the afternoon racers.

When the XC1 Open Pro class took off it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn earning the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. The battles were on throughout the duration of the race. Rocky Mountain ATVMC/Tely Energy KTM’s Steward Baylor would hold the early lead, but Ashburn would take over the lead on lap three and hold it for the next couple of laps. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue would take him out of the running on the fourth lap.