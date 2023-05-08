Tomac Update:

"When I look back I barely over jumped, and I was just standing into that ramp, and I guess the high G load was just too much," said Tomac. "I don't know, I've over jumped twenty different jumps just as hard if not harder and I've been fine. I guess it's just what happens with racing. It's very unfortunate to lose it this way, but myself and the Star Racing Yamaha team have many things to look back on and hold our heads high with. It's so special what we've done together these past two years.

"One thing for sure, I'm not going to make any decisions on my future right now. That will come maybe a month down the road or two, when I make a decision if I'm going to ride again. I'm just going to focus on getting healthy."