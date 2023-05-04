Monster Energy AMA Supercross is once again in action this weekend in Denver, Colorado. Unfortunately, we saw a handful of 450SX riders go down with injuries and get added to this report. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for round 16.
450SX
Jason Anderson – Neck | Out
Comment: Anderson crashed in Nashville and later discovered he’d sustained a neck injury. On his Instagram Anderson described it as a “non displaced fracture at c5-c6 in my neck.” He’s out for the two final SX races.
Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out
Comment: Barcia crashed in Nashville and broke his collarbone. On Thursday he provided an update that he also has two broken ribs and a broken right shoulder (which does not require surgery). He’s out for the final two supercross rounds.
Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out
Comment: Bloss suffered a broken collarbone in Nashville. He’s out for the supercross season.
Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out
Comment: Craig dislocated his hip and broke his elbow in Glendale. He’s out for supercross.
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Ferrandis will return to action in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Grant Harlan – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Harlan dislocated his shoulder in Nashville and is out for the time being.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Comment: Hartranft is out indefinitely after a preseason crash left him with multiple severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.
Scott Meshey – Leg | Out
Comment: Meshey fractured his tibia and is out for the season.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin is out with a broken scaphoid.
Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out
Comment: Pauli severed his thumb in Indianapolis and won’t be back this season.
Aaron Plessinger – Banged Up | TBD
Comment: Plessinger was dealing with a lot of swelling, bruising, and serious discomfort following a big crash during practice in East Rutherford. He plans on riding today (Thursday) to assess whether or not he’ll be able to race in Denver.
Alex Ray – Finger | TBD
Comment: Ray is still dealing with the effects of a broken finger. He’s signed up for Denver, but whether or not he races remains to be seen.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
John Short — Wrist | Out
Comment: Short is out for the Denver SX with a wrist injury.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged knee.
Cooper Webb – Head | Out
Comment: Webb went down in his heat race and was hit by traffic. He sustained a serious concussion and is out for the rest of supercross as he said Thursday in an Instagram post he will be off the bike completely for six-to-eight weeks.
Scott Wennerstrom – Ribs, Lung | Out
Comment: Wennerstrom broke two ribs and punctured a lung in East Rutherford. He’s out for the season.
250SX West Region
Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out
Comment: Brown broke his hand while practicing and will not race any of the remaining supercross races. He also took the off time to have a damaged meniscus repaired.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Comment: Forkner is out for now, following a big crash and major knee injury at the season opener. He might be back for a few rounds at the end of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Vince Friese – Achilles | Out
Comment: There is no timetable on Friese’s return.
Kyle Greeson – Back | Out
Comment: Greeson is out after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
Comment: McAdoo dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum. He won’t be back any time soon.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out
Comment: Nicoletti is out for the supercross season after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.
Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out
Comment: Robertson broke his leg in Glendale and is out for the remainder of supercross.
Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out
Comment: Walsh crashed in Seattle and broke his tibia.
Joshua Varize – Head | Out
Comment: Varize had two big crashes in East Rutherford. He left pretty banged up and dealing with a concussion. He’s not quite ready to go yet and will miss Denver.
250SX East Region
The 250SX East Region will resume next weekend in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist
Comment: Hammaker will return for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after fracturing his arm before the season.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist
Comment: Marchbanks is out for the supercross season due to a wrist injury.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up
Comment: Mosiman is working on being ready for Pro Motocross after crashing hard at Daytona.
Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head
Comment: Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion at the Indianapolis Supercross.
Nick Romano – Knee
Comment: Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jalek Swoll – Arm
Comment: Swoll is out for the season due to a broken arm suffered during the preseason.
Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone
Comment: Thrasher is out for the year after a big crash in Atlanta dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone.