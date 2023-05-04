Well, the field is set for this Friday’s Yamaha LCQ Challenge race in Denver. Thanks for Feld Motor Sports for letting us do this, thanks to you guys for buying raffle tickets to try to win a 2023 YZ450F or some other cool prizes. We'll keep the raffle open until Monday, so keep donating.

What we do is take all that raffle money and put 100 percent of it into a giant purse for this weekend. I think we'll reach 100k. For real. Feld Motor Sports lets us run a race on Friday afternoon, and the privateers duke it out for the money. Of course, we all know it’s hard to figure out just who is really a privateer these days. Is Dean Wilson a privateer? You know what I mean?

So here’s the format I came up with to determine who gets to race for the money: We took all the 450SX LCQ results this year and awarded fifth place (first guy to not make the main) 25 points, the sixth place guy (second guy not to make the main) got 22 and so on. (No, we didn’t do the AMA SX points scoring of 26 and 23 for first and second because that’s dumb.) My idea is that the dudes who are routinely just missing mains are still great riders but definitely aren’t making a lot of money. This race helps them. Anyways, Chase Marquier won this “LCQ Championship” going away this year, with the most points of anyone. This gives the privilege to determine how the field is going to line up. Beyond that, we took the top 17 in the points and then five wild cards which are Hunter Yoder, Luke Neese, Devin Simonson, Josh Cartwright, and Dom Thury.