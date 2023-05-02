Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction Now Live Through May 15

May 2, 2023
St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction Now Live Through May 15

We received the following press release from Feld Motor Sports last night:

St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction Opens Tonight at 7PM ET

Featuring custom designed Oakley goggles, STACYC bikes, an Xbox gaming console, autographed Jackson guitars, and donated items from teams and racers

PALMETTO, Fla. – The 2023 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction opens tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET and features one-of-a-kind memorabilia donated by athletes and teams, Supercross partners, and other supporters. All money raised from the auction goes directly to the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and St. Jude’s mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children. The auction will remain open until Monday, May 15 at 11:59 pm ET after the Salt Lake City Final.

The auction is launched each year on the heels of an annual race dedicated solely to the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Round 14 in East Rutherford, NJ acted as this year’s Love Moto Stop Cancer race in which athletes and teams featured patient-inspired artwork on their jerseys and bike graphics which were then donated to the auction. In 2022, the two-week online auction raised a record high $142,598, nearly doubling the 2021 total of $81,303.

Click the image below of featured items to access this year’s auction.

Feld Motor Sports

For more information about Supercross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and this year’s Love Moto Stop Cancer auction, please visit Supercrosslive.com/stjude.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

