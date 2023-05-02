St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction Now Live Through May 15

We received the following press release from Feld Motor Sports last night:

St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction Opens Tonight at 7PM ET

Featuring custom designed Oakley goggles, STACYC bikes, an Xbox gaming console, autographed Jackson guitars, and donated items from teams and racers

PALMETTO, Fla. – The 2023 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction opens tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET and features one-of-a-kind memorabilia donated by athletes and teams, Supercross partners, and other supporters. All money raised from the auction goes directly to the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and St. Jude’s mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children. The auction will remain open until Monday, May 15 at 11:59 pm ET after the Salt Lake City Final.

The auction is launched each year on the heels of an annual race dedicated solely to the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Round 14 in East Rutherford, NJ acted as this year’s Love Moto Stop Cancer race in which athletes and teams featured patient-inspired artwork on their jerseys and bike graphics which were then donated to the auction. In 2022, the two-week online auction raised a record high $142,598, nearly doubling the 2021 total of $81,303.

Click the image below of featured items to access this year’s auction.