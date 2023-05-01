Honda HRC's Chase Sexton is finally avoiding those late-race errors that cost him so many times in the past. He's now won two of the last three races in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but time is running out, as he sits 18 points back of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac. Sexton now sits second in the standings after Cooper Webb crashed out of the Nashville race over the weekend.

What's Chase thinking now? He answered questions in the post-race press conference.

Chase, congrats on the win. It’s a day race, so how did you deal with the early start time, and how did you feel throughout the day?

Chase Sexton: It’s super cool to be here, we haven’t been here since 2019. For me, the day races have been working out, waking up early. But again I felt tired all day. By the main event, I felt solid. Track was really gnarly and I felt like I rode a solid main event. It’s awesome. I felt like the crowd was pretty loud, especially toward the last couple of laps, when Eli and I were kind of going back and forth a bit there. The crowd was pretty vocal and I feel like we have a pretty good turnout.

What’s the process like for the next couple of weeks, while you’re still mathematically in this championship? But you also know the Pro Motocross Championship is coming. How do you balance that?

I’ve actually been riding outdoors once a week for the last couple weeks. I’m not fully shifting my mindset for outdoors, but definitely starting to prepare. I’m still on the same setup I was last year, so it’s a pretty smooth transition. It’s been fun switching it up, it helps with supercross, corner speeds come back. I think it also helped for this race. Outdoors you have to pick lines, and the tracks get torn up. A track like this, it was torn up. Outdoors just kind of opens up your mind a little bit.