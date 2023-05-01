We talked about this on the race review podcast. Two wins in three rounds for Sexton now. Does this mean he's finally figured out the main events?

I have said it before and will say it again, unless Sexton beats himself, he will win more main events than he loses. He is the fastest rider in the class. That’s very hard to argue. Unfortunately, the amount of points he has lost while leading is astonishing. I go into every main event assuming he will win unless he crashes. I don’t think anything has changed on that front. The most likely rider to beat Chase Sexton is Chase Sexton. Nothing has changed on that front.

What caused Cooper Webb to crash in that corner?

Webb made an aggressive move to get past Tomac on the first lap but as they approached the bowl berm at the end of the whoops, Tomac got the optimal position back. Webb pressed, trying to hold the spot but pushed over the main line and lost his front end. It was a simple crash and most times has almost zero ramifications other than a poor gate pick for the main event. In this case, though, he rolled right into Cianciarulo’s line. These things happen in an instant and unfortunately, in a spot where AC was sling-shotting out of that berm. Coming down the berm at full tilt, there was no way AC would have been able to avoid Webb as he’s rolling into traffic. It was a terrible turn of events that, as bad as it was, could have been much worse.

Hunter Lawrence was getting hurt more than he was racing early in his U.S. development. We've seen that pattern before with riders coming over from the Grand Prix circuit. Did you expect this kind of development in supercross? How hard is it to make this happen?

I don’t know that it was purely supercross that was the culprit. Hunter was hurting himself in Pro Motocross, too. Whatever the issue was, he just couldn’t find any momentum at all. It was a nasty cycle of recurring injuries that just seemed to feed upon itself.

I am going to give credit to his team around him for the improvement. Honda has put a ton of effort into their 250 program and it seems to be paying off for he and brother Jett. They are going to both be SX champions (assuming Jett seals it this Saturday) this year with more titles likely on the horizon. Between the ramped efforts, working with trainer Johnny O’Mara, adding advisors like Michael Byrne, acquiring Chad Reed’s facility for consistent training, and riding daily with Jett, they have quite the process in place.