Jason Weigandt walks and talks from the floor of Nissan Stadium and shows you the emotion of the night, with Honda pulling off a sweep in both classes, and Eli Tomac taking a huge step toward another Monster Energy Supercross Championship. But then there's the bad news about Cooper Webb, who went down and suffered a concussion in his heat race. On the flip side, Hunter Lawrence's long journey to a U.S. title in supercross concluded with another win. It seems easy now, but Nashville can also remind you how cruel this sport can be. Even the best riders know it. Brought to you by the RaceTech.com Gold Valves. You know: more traction, better bottoming resistance and plushness. Made in the USA, too!