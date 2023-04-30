Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Live Now
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Weege Show: From The Floor in Nashville

April 30, 2023 8:55pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from the floor of Nissan Stadium and shows you the emotion of the night, with Honda pulling off a sweep in both classes, and Eli Tomac taking a huge step toward another Monster Energy Supercross Championship. But then there's the bad news about Cooper Webb, who went down and suffered a concussion in his heat race. On the flip side, Hunter Lawrence's long journey to a U.S. title in supercross concluded with another win. It seems easy now, but Nashville can also remind you how cruel this sport can be. Even the best riders know it. Brought to you by the RaceTech.com Gold Valves. You know: more traction, better bottoming resistance and plushness. Made in the USA, too! 

