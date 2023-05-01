Watch: Nashville Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
May 1, 2023 10:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the 15th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Nashville Supercross was the ninth round (of ten) of the 250SX East Region Championship. It was also the 15th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Hunter Lawrence claimed the 250SX main event win and clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.
Check out the post-race videos for the Nashville Supercross.
Nashville Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX East Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Nashville 2023
Overall Results
Supercross
Nashville - 250SX East Main EventApril 29, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:09.855
|17 Laps
|54.264
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|16:13.712
|+3.857
|54.003
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jordon Smith
|16:15.160
|+5.305
|54.016
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|16:16.764
|+6.909
|54.230
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Max Anstie
|16:34.666
|+24.811
|54.682
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Nashville - 450SX Main EventApril 29, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:43.692
|23 Laps
|53.679
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|21:58.205
|+14.513
|53.325
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|22:13.448
|+29.756
|54.330
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Colt Nichols
|22:18.066
|+34.374
|54.805
|Muskogee, OK
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Justin Hill
|22:23.587
|+39.895
|54.222
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
Hunter Lawrence has clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|224
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|168
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|166
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|141
|5
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|132
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|338
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|320
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|280
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267