Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 15th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Nashville Supercross was the ninth round (of ten) of the 250SX East Region Championship. It was also the 15th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence claimed the 250SX main event win and clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.

Check out the post-race videos for the Nashville Supercross.

Nashville Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class