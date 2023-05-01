Results Archive
Watch: Nashville Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

May 1, 2023 10:00am | by:
Watch: Nashville Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 15th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Nashville Supercross was the ninth round (of ten) of the 250SX East Region Championship. It was also the 15th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence claimed the 250SX main event win and clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.

Check out the post-race videos for the Nashville Supercross.

Nashville Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX East Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Nashville 2023

Overall Results

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Main Event

April 29, 2023
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 16:09.85517 Laps54.264 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jo Shimoda 16:13.712+3.85754.003 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
3Jordon Smith 16:15.160+5.30554.016 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Haiden Deegan 16:16.764+6.90954.230 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Max Anstie 16:34.666+24.81154.682 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Main Event

April 29, 2023
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 21:43.69223 Laps53.679 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac 21:58.205+14.51353.325 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Ken Roczen 22:13.448+29.75654.330 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4Colt Nichols 22:18.066+34.37454.805 Muskogee, OK United States Honda CRF450R
5Justin Hill 22:23.587+39.89554.222 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence has clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia224
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States168
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom166
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States141
5Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States132
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States338
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States320
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States304
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany280
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States267
Full Standings

