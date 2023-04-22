Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Race Day Feed: East Rutherford

Race Day Feed East Rutherford

April 22, 2023 10:30am
Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Metlife Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It’s race day! We are coming to you live from Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, about 20 minutes from downtown New York City. This is the first supercross race at Metlife Stadium since the 2019 event (round 16 of 17 that year). Tune in tonight at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT for a pre-race show before the heat races kick off at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

  • Supercross

    East Rutherford

     Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
    Live Now
    Metlife Stadium
    East Rutherford, NJ US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 22 - 1:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 22 - 1:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 6:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 6:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 7:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      April 24 - 1:00 AM
      cnbc
Supercross TV Schedule

Track walk has wrapped concluded. Bikes will be on track shortly. Here is the expected weather for today. No updates to the schedule yet. Check out the full race day schedule below.

Note, this is not only the first East/West Showdown of the season (West will go first in qualifying and heat race) but this is the first non-Triple Crown race with a 250SX Futures race.

2023 East Rutherford Supercross race day schedule.
2023 East Rutherford Supercross race day schedule. AMA

In the 450SX Class, Chase Sexton took the win last weekend in Georgia, cutting into his gap to points leader Eli Tomac. P1 in the standings Tomac and P2 Cooper Webb both started outside the top five before finishing fifth and fourth, respectively, which allowed Webb to gain one point on Tomac. Entering today, Tomac (292 points) has a six-point advantage over Webb (286 points) and a 17-point advantage over Sexton. We have only see one other rider outside of these three to take a win—Ken Roczen—but others have shown speed. Seems like a win is just around the corner each week for Justin Barcia. Does the New York native get his first win of 2023 at his “home” race?

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States292
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States286
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States275
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States239
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany238
This will be an East/West Showdown, so let’s take a quick look at both 250SX regions. In the 250SX West Region, Jett Lawrence has a commanding championship lead over RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen. In the 250SX East Region, Hunter Lawrence has a commanding lead of his own. Hunter’s points gap is currently 45 points, so if he ends today with a 52-point lead (or more) then he will hoist a #1E plate tonight. Riders from both coasts are excited to compete against the entire 250cc field today. The showdown puts all the best West riders in one heat then all the East riders in another heat, meaning several main event staples/bubble guys might not make it right through their heat tonight. These showdowns have been wild in the past, so we should be in for good racing tonight.

A couple injury notes: Nate Thrasher is out for the rest of the 2023 season after a crash last weekend in Georgia. And Jeremy Martin is out for this weekend following a crash in the main event as well. The #6 is dealing with a pneumothorax (collapsed lung). Read our full injury report.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia153
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States127
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States101
4Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States101
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil100
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia177
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States132
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom122
4Nate Thrasher
Livingston, TN United States120
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States115
